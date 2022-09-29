Read full article on original website
Best Radio Station (2022)
80 Garden Court, Monterey, (888) 636-1017, 1017thebeach.com. Devoted listeners of The Beach 101.7 called in to let us know why this station ranks as the best. This Top 40 station plays a huge variety of music, from the latest pop stars like Harry Styles and Dua Lipa to – gulp – classics like Lady Gaga. The Beach’s team is truly everywhere, spinning tracks and connecting with the community at local festivals. It’s clear The Beach 101.7 has the ear of Monterey Bay listeners.
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
Best Late-Night Hangout (2022)
214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 657-9447, pearlhour.com. It’s hard to remember a time before Pearl Hour became the de facto gathering place, but this bar has been around for just three years. The magnetic pull comes in part from the space itself, lovingly transformed by proprietor/bartender Katie Blandin from old and dingy into elegant, with details like fresh roses on the tables and a succulent garden and fire pit in the courtyard. It also comes from consistently excellent entertainment, with local bands and DJs making regular appearances, and pop-up partnerships with local chefs. And of course it comes from Blandin’s cocktail creations, which are like works of art. Seasonal cocktails are made with seasonal fruit from local orchards. Of course if you just want a Miller High Life in those late-night hours, they have that too.
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Coffee-to-Go With A Smile, If Not With A Song (2022)
Coffee Mia is beloved for its solid caffeine options, egg volcanos and crispy paninis. The service is fast and oldtime friendly, and long Sunday mornings with the paper are celebrated to the last sip. On Sundays, owner Horace Mercurio plays his charming oldies even louder and sings along with even more heart. All that while preparing a cup of coffee for you, tailored to your most peculiar wishes. Mercurio is a decent singer and a good barista. Sometimes, he has his adorable granddaughter Scarlett around, helping with little plates or coloring at her leisure at one of the tables. While a line of locals forms to get coffee and volcanos to go and live their busy lives, Coffee Mia is a pleasant place to spend an hour or two, if you have them. While the place is cash-only, Mercurio’s good mood and willingness to accommodate has no end. You can Venmo him, he says, without even bothering to check if you did. And maybe he’ll thank you for tipping, and offer up a song.
Best Restaurant— North County (2022)
7600 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing, (831) 633-2152, philsfishmarket.com (Note: This location closed as of Labor Day, 2022; a new location for Phil’s remains in the works.) Phil’s Fish Market is more than just a restaurant—it’s an institution. Since its founding in 1982, locals and visitors alike have flocked to Phil’s for its standout dishes like cioppino. Founder Phil DiGirolamo had a cioppino throwdown with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, and DiGirolamo won—so handily it is said the network tried to make a trade that would have sent Flay, Guy Fieri and a Next Food Network Star to be named later to Phil’s in exchange for his services. Luckily the deal fell through (if any of that even happened). The more casual dishes also shine, like the calamari steak sandwich. But due to a planned facilities expansion of Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Phil’s long-time Moss location is closed as of this writing. DiGirolamo is looking for a new Moss Landing spot.
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
Best Resurrection Of A Pub (2022)
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.
Best Chefs You Probably Don’t Know Much About, But Should (2022)
Coastal Kitchen, 400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 645-4064, coastalkitchenmonterey.com. Lucia Restaurant, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com. Exquisite. That describes the prix fixe dinner at Coastal Kitchen. Rotondo’s dishes are so mesmerizing that either conversation at the table is silenced or you suddenly can’t stop going...
Best Indian (2022)
565 Abrego St., Monterey, (831) 641-0610; 751 Cannery Row, Suite 121,(831) 324-4852 ambrosiaib.com. Whether relaxing in the ambiance of Ambrosia’s flowery patio downtown or stopping for a bite while traversing Cannery Row, this is the spot if you want delicious food that is healthy yet full of rich flavors. All your Indian favorites are here, from rogan josh lamb and garlic naan to tandoori chicken. Want something different? How about tandoori lobster?. There’s a lot to try here. If someday we added a Best Place To Take A Break From Crowded Cannery Row Sidewalks category—pretty much a shoe-in.
Best Place To Get Your Daily Bread (2022)
There’s a reason so many of the best restaurants in Monterey County boast Ad Astra bread on their menus – this Seaside spot slings truly excellent sourdough. And the great news is that you don’t have to get dressed up and go out to enjoy it – you can pick up loaves at markets and farmers’ markets all across the county, including in the space the bakery shares with local brewer Other Brother Beer Co. Are you a devotee of the olive loaf, the baguette, or the Thursday night pizza night tradition? You better try them all (again) just to be sure.
Best Winery To Visit (2022)
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, (831) 678-4555, hahnwines.com. Sure, you could stay cloistered on the Peninsula and sample wines at Hahn’s Carmel tasting room. There are many, many worse things. However, a trip to the Hahn Estate tasting room puts you smack dab in the middle of where wine comes from. You can hang out on the deck with a vineyard view and Santa Lucia Highlands scenery, and Pinnacles National Park across the Salinas Valley. There are different experiences offered, too, such as library tastings with tons of information or ATV tours through the vineyards to watch wine being made. Maybe do this before any tasting.
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
