Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
Best Coffee-to-Go With A Smile, If Not With A Song (2022)
Coffee Mia is beloved for its solid caffeine options, egg volcanos and crispy paninis. The service is fast and oldtime friendly, and long Sunday mornings with the paper are celebrated to the last sip. On Sundays, owner Horace Mercurio plays his charming oldies even louder and sings along with even more heart. All that while preparing a cup of coffee for you, tailored to your most peculiar wishes. Mercurio is a decent singer and a good barista. Sometimes, he has his adorable granddaughter Scarlett around, helping with little plates or coloring at her leisure at one of the tables. While a line of locals forms to get coffee and volcanos to go and live their busy lives, Coffee Mia is a pleasant place to spend an hour or two, if you have them. While the place is cash-only, Mercurio’s good mood and willingness to accommodate has no end. You can Venmo him, he says, without even bothering to check if you did. And maybe he’ll thank you for tipping, and offer up a song.
Best Doctor (2022)
SVMC Primecare, 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Suite 100, Monterey; (831) 624-7070. Rebecca Abundis, an internal medicine specialist, is tops with her patients for a very good reason: She listens. Online reviews by patients over and over again note how Abundis makes the time to really listen to their concerns and questions. She carefully reviews health information and explains treatment plans in terms that patients can understand. Her experience, knowledge, listening skills and caring attitude toward her patients are what have helped her top the Weekly’s Best Of list repeatedly.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
Best Restaurant—Salinas (2022)
157 Main St., Salinas (831) 256-2669, villaazteca.com. Since Villa Azteca’s relatively recent arrival, nary a Saturday night has gone by without a big line stirring by the door. There’s a reason this quickly beloved spot has been the hit of Salinas—the vibe is modern yet cozy, the food is consistently outstanding. You can almost taste that this place is run by a local family who love what they do. Plates are traditional with fun, creative touches, like lobster enchiladas with squash blossom sauce, or prickly pear aguachile with cucumber and dragon fruit. Guava, mango or strawberry palomas come highly recommended, too.
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
Best Club For Rock (2022)
700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 649-8050, slymcflys.com . For years, this rock venue and restaurant/bar on Cannery Row was known as Sly McFly’s. Now under their new name – Sly’s Refueling Station – they continue the beloved tradition of offering live music, seven days a week. Of course, most of their signage still touts Sly McFly’s, but that’s rock. The Beatles, after all, were once known as The Quarrymen. For the thirsty music lover, the drink menu features specialty cocktails, premium drafts and reasonably priced wine by the glass and bottle. Their food menu features classic American cuisine and a kids’ menu. The party starts, however, when the kids are asleep; bands start at 9pm and rock until midnight. The bar stays open until 2am.
Best Italian (2022)
110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com. The adherence to classic Italian starts with the name, which translates to “the old.” This restaurant is a throwback to a simple, rustic Italian trattoria of another era, with wooden decor and a simple menu of homemade classics and aperitifs at the bar. But it’s also a contemporary dining experience, with a focus on good service and a freezer of many flavors of the signature gelato available to-go, for people on the move. Owner Carl Alasko spent a decade living in Rome, eating at trattorias of today that still focus on the Italian basics, and it’s a recipe he applies at Il Vecchio: a fusion of old and new, oriented around simplicity. And it works.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Grocery Store (2022)
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com. Nicknamed the “uncommon market,” Elroy’s Fine Foods is uncommon in that it’s a grocery store that genuinely cares. Owners Chloé and Jay Dolata genuinely care about their store’s impact on the environment, selecting produce based, in part, on how far it has to travel to get to the store. They care about health, abiding by a strict 47-item “no-no list” of banned ingredients—they like to say, if you can’t pronounce it, you probably shouldn’t eat it. And they also care about boosting local products, whether on their shelves, in their wine fridge, behind the meat and cheese counters and in their bread baskets. Pull up a chair and enjoy a drink at the in-store counter, or go home to cook a feast.
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
andnowuknow.com
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
pajaronian.com
Open Farm Tours returns Oct. 8-9
Open Farm Tours (OFT) returns Oct. 8 and 9, offering the community a chance to visit organic farms, meet local farmers and learn about how their food is grown. The event, which has been held for the past nine years, is more than doubling the number of farms participating compared to 2021. Penny Ellis, a founder and organizer of OFT, says they only had seven farms last year, and even less in 2020.
