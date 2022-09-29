Read full article on original website
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
171 Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125; 300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135 firstawakenings.net. First Awakenings claims to have devoted its history to perfecting the art of omelette making. If aphorisms are true, this means they’ve broken a few eggs. With 12 omelette options on the menu, they keep breaking eggs. A lot of them. Each omelette is generously sized and cooked to fluffy perfection. Go simple, with classics like the Sunrise, with spinach, mushroom and Swiss cheese. Or go for a more creative option, like the DC Verde made with carnitas, green chile, avocado...hang on. Now to make an omelette you have to slice a few avocados, too?
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.
Mission and 6th, Carmel (831) 624-6562, grasings.com. Chef Cal Stamenov is a culinary legend in Monterey County, and the surprise that accompanied his 2021 departure from Bernardus after 22 years spoke directly to this reputation. Luckily for local diners, he didn’t go far, popping up a couple of months later at Grasing’s in Carmel. There, he’s teamed up with another big local culinary fixture, Kurt Grasing, to keep the Carmel classic-—and long-time favorite for a fancy night out—humming along. Stamenov brings elegance to the plate. Yet his approach is not over the top. Rather, there’s an understanding of great, fresh, seasonal ingredients, classic technique and progressive ideas that translates into something remarkable through each course. If past is prologue, he’ll be able to accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com. The folks at Zab Zab say that zab translates as “delicious, spicy, hot.” We’ll take their word for it, because this is the Best Of Restaurants section, not Best Of Linguistics, which we don’t even have. But Zab Zab is delicious twice over, and the spices are layered and nuanced. They will also make appropriate plates as hot as you can take. On the other end of the spectrum, the spring rolls are bright, fresh and minty. If you weren’t in a cozy converted cottage on Lighthouse, you’d think you were overseas ordering pad Thai from a street vendor. So yeah—the name is appropriate.
565 Abrego St., Monterey, (831) 641-0610; 751 Cannery Row, Suite 121,(831) 324-4852 ambrosiaib.com. Whether relaxing in the ambiance of Ambrosia’s flowery patio downtown or stopping for a bite while traversing Cannery Row, this is the spot if you want delicious food that is healthy yet full of rich flavors. All your Indian favorites are here, from rogan josh lamb and garlic naan to tandoori chicken. Want something different? How about tandoori lobster?. There’s a lot to try here. If someday we added a Best Place To Take A Break From Crowded Cannery Row Sidewalks category—pretty much a shoe-in.
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
