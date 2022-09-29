The city of Los Angeles has officially declared October 1 “Bad Bunny Day.” With a stellar performance last night at the SoFi Stadium, councilman Kevin De León announced the celebration. Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the Puerto Rican artist has broken many chart records, and is one of the more prominent names in recent times to bring Spanish-language music to mainstream popularity.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO