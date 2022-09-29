Read full article on original website
In4mation Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Albino & Preto Collaboration
Building on their 2019 collaboration, In4mation is celebrating its 20th anniversary by teaming up with Albino & Preto once again. The collaboration sees the duo celebrate their shared Honolulu upbringing marked by iconic backdrops and local spots like Mililani High School, “The Ditch,” and other stomping grounds. The 808 area code focus highlights the laid-back culture communicating the narrative of skateboarding, “grabbing chow” and of course training jiu-jitsu.
Clark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low Colorway
Dunks continue to be the center of attention for and its lifestyle category, and one pattern that the brand has consistently honed in on is its collegiate motifs. We’ve seen the Swoosh bring back a plethora of “Be True to Your School” offerings, and now it’s set to go on a streak with more university-inspired makeups such as this Dunk Low for Clark Atlanta University.
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
Jordan Brand Unveils an AJ12 Low Golf "Playoffs" Colorway
Fresh off of yet another collaboration with Eastside Golf, Jordan Brand is readying the release of a new Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” colorway to add its roster of Taxi, French Blue, Driftwood and Metallic Gold offerings. This color scheme was first seen in 1997, and was...
Steven Harrington Partners with Crocs on a Psychedelic "Quickstrike" Clog
BE@RBRICK’s, stacking chairs, skateparks, statues — you can add Crocs to Steven Harrington’s universe of collaborations. The Los Angeles-based artist recently took to Instagram to announce the limited capsule, dubbed “Quickstrike.”. While some Croc collabs feature a pared back approach, Harrington opts to drench this iteration...
Moncler Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane With 'Extraordinary Forever' Campaign
Has been reveling in its 70th Anniversary celebrations with events after events, from its epic show at Milan’s Piazza del Duomo to the recently-premiered film, The Brand of Extraordinary, narrated by Alicia Keys. Now Hypebeast has a first look at its global “Extraordinary Forever” campaign that takes viewers on an expedition into the brand’s heritage.
Lakers-Friendly New Balance 550 Pack Receives Release Date
The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year, having quickly expanded upon its classic two-tone lineup with experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offerings call back to the silhouette’s ’80s basketball roots with two Los Angeles Lakers-inspired gold and purple-toned colorways. The two new...
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
KATSU Releases ‘Feels 3’ Print via OMNI Gallery
Act fast before they’re gone. KATSU has been busy at work as of late. That is, both the artist and the meticulous painting drones he employs to help create his work. The Japanese-American artist is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. But for those of you outside the UK, KATSU has released a new limited-edition print, titled Feels 3.
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Announces Jollibee Collaboration
Following the release of its Fall 2022 “IMPATIENT” collection, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB has now announced its latest collaboration with Jollibee. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles-based label revealed the release of a team-up with the Filipino chain of fast food restaurants at Family Style Food Festival. The...
Lauren Amos and the CDG x Nike Cortez Platform for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Lauren Amos lives and breathes fashion and footwear. If you peruse her Instagram, you’ll notice that many of her outfits serve as Kodak moments: she often adorns herself in getups so opulent and expressive that you’d think she was making her way to the Met Gala. Thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, she’s found a way to morph this passion into a profession by opening Atlanta-based retail shops Wish and Antidote — the former a hub for streetwear and sneaker fanatics, the latter catering to luxury aficionados.
Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold
With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
Off-White™ Re-Releases the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-Shirt to Benefit Planned Parenthood
Off-White™ has re-released the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-shirt, with the intention of raising funds for Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organization that offers reproductive health care in the United States and across the world. The short-sleeve, white T-shirt reinvents Holzer’s revered 1986 work Abuse of Power Comes as...
Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha" Raked in 3.8 Million SNKRS Entries
Anytime Travis Scott‘s name is tied to a product initiative — especially on the footwear side — it’s bound to garner a considerable amount of attention. The Houston-born rapper teamed up with Jordan Brand this past Summer to release his highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” collaboration, and it turns out that it was his biggest launch to date.
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Hermès Drops US Exclusive H08 To Mark Madison Avenue Boutique Opening
To mark the opening of its new Madison Avenue boutique, Hermès has created a striking new limited edition H08 US exclusive. The H08 Madison is given over to a deep grey and bright yellow colorway – a tribute to New York’s iconic cabs. Instead of a 12...
Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Gets Hit With a "Lucky Green" Getup
One cheeky sneaker method that Michael Jordan‘s imprint will indulge in is utilizing the color palettes of his basketball rivals to create newer footwear colorways. His iconic battles against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics have been immortalized through various “Lucky Green” Jordan iterations. The motif has been seen on models like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the Air Jordan 13, and now the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is being cooked up with the same presentation.
Brent Faiyaz Drops Music Video for ‘Wasteland’ Cut “All Mine”
Brent Faiyaz is attempting to salvage his relationship in the new music for “All Mine.” The single, which comes off of his sophomore album Wasteland, hears Faiyaz lament that his girlfriend has moved on with another man. Filmed entirely in black and white, the visual cuts between shots...
