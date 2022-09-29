ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

In4mation Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Albino & Preto Collaboration

Building on their 2019 collaboration, In4mation is celebrating its 20th anniversary by teaming up with Albino & Preto once again. The collaboration sees the duo celebrate their shared Honolulu upbringing marked by iconic backdrops and local spots like Mililani High School, “The Ditch,” and other stomping grounds. The 808 area code focus highlights the laid-back culture communicating the narrative of skateboarding, “grabbing chow” and of course training jiu-jitsu.
HONOLULU, HI
hypebeast.com

Clark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low Colorway

Dunks continue to be the center of attention for and its lifestyle category, and one pattern that the brand has consistently honed in on is its collegiate motifs. We’ve seen the Swoosh bring back a plethora of “Be True to Your School” offerings, and now it’s set to go on a streak with more university-inspired makeups such as this Dunk Low for Clark Atlanta University.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's

When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Unveils an AJ12 Low Golf "Playoffs" Colorway

Fresh off of yet another collaboration with Eastside Golf, Jordan Brand is readying the release of a new Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” colorway to add its roster of Taxi, French Blue, Driftwood and Metallic Gold offerings. This color scheme was first seen in 1997, and was...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bop It#San Francisco#Hasbro#Next Gen#Pre Order
hypebeast.com

Moncler Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane With 'Extraordinary Forever' Campaign

Has been reveling in its 70th Anniversary celebrations with events after events, from its epic show at Milan’s Piazza del Duomo to the recently-premiered film, The Brand of Extraordinary, narrated by Alicia Keys. Now Hypebeast has a first look at its global “Extraordinary Forever” campaign that takes viewers on an expedition into the brand’s heritage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Lakers-Friendly New Balance 550 Pack Receives Release Date

The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year, having quickly expanded upon its classic two-tone lineup with experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offerings call back to the silhouette’s ’80s basketball roots with two Los Angeles Lakers-inspired gold and purple-toned colorways. The two new...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
hypebeast.com

Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs

One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22

As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

KATSU Releases ‘Feels 3’ Print via OMNI Gallery

Act fast before they’re gone. KATSU has been busy at work as of late. That is, both the artist and the meticulous painting drones he employs to help create his work. The Japanese-American artist is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. But for those of you outside the UK, KATSU has released a new limited-edition print, titled Feels 3.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Announces Jollibee Collaboration

Following the release of its Fall 2022 “IMPATIENT” collection, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB has now announced its latest collaboration with Jollibee. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles-based label revealed the release of a team-up with the Filipino chain of fast food restaurants at Family Style Food Festival. The...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Lauren Amos and the CDG x Nike Cortez Platform for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates

Lauren Amos lives and breathes fashion and footwear. If you peruse her Instagram, you’ll notice that many of her outfits serve as Kodak moments: she often adorns herself in getups so opulent and expressive that you’d think she was making her way to the Met Gala. Thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, she’s found a way to morph this passion into a profession by opening Atlanta-based retail shops Wish and Antidote — the former a hub for streetwear and sneaker fanatics, the latter catering to luxury aficionados.
ATLANTA, GA
hypebeast.com

Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold

With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha" Raked in 3.8 Million SNKRS Entries

Anytime Travis Scott‘s name is tied to a product initiative — especially on the footwear side — it’s bound to garner a considerable amount of attention. The Houston-born rapper teamed up with Jordan Brand this past Summer to release his highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” collaboration, and it turns out that it was his biggest launch to date.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'

The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Gets Hit With a "Lucky Green" Getup

One cheeky sneaker method that Michael Jordan‘s imprint will indulge in is utilizing the color palettes of his basketball rivals to create newer footwear colorways. His iconic battles against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics have been immortalized through various “Lucky Green” Jordan iterations. The motif has been seen on models like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the Air Jordan 13, and now the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is being cooked up with the same presentation.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Brent Faiyaz Drops Music Video for ‘Wasteland’ Cut “All Mine”

Brent Faiyaz is attempting to salvage his relationship in the new music for “All Mine.” The single, which comes off of his sophomore album Wasteland, hears Faiyaz lament that his girlfriend has moved on with another man. Filmed entirely in black and white, the visual cuts between shots...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy