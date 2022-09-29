ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Intel Arc A770 GPU leak could worry some gamers – but it shouldn’t

Intel’s top-end Arc graphics cards, the A7 series, have been spotted in some leaked benchmarks with interesting results – that we admittedly need to sprinkle liberally with the usual caveats. So, treat this as the rumor it is, but VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports that Geekbench results...
COMPUTERS
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games

With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
VIDEO GAMES
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
INTERNET
SVG

After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade

Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Google Stadia shuts down: Top 5 alternate cloud gaming services

In a surprising move, Google yesterday announced that its cloud gaming service, Google Stadia, will shut down on January 18, 2023. The company executive admitted that while Stadia was built on a strong technology foundation, it has failed to gain the traction of the users, and it has made the difficult decision to "begin winding down our Stadia streaming service." While users have been left frustrated with the decision, Google says that it will refund all the purchases made through Google Store by mid-January next year.
SOFTWARE
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit

A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop

“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

New AMD Pro Edition driver promises ‘giant leap’ in performance

The new AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 Driver has arrived - and AMD claims it delivers the “most significant performance advancements to date in all OpenGL applications”. According to the CPU manufacturer, users can expect up to 72% performance uplifts compared to previous versions. The team has also ensured support for the Windows 11 2022 OS update.
COMPUTERS

