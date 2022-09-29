Hull began life after Shota Arveladze in a familiar manner as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton at the MKM Stadium - their fifth Championship defeat in succession. The Georgian - who was appointed in January - was dismissed by chairman Acun Ilicali just eight hours before kick-off in East Yorkshire. "It became clear our views weren't aligned," a statement on the club's official website read.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO