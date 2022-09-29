Read full article on original website
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Alpinista romps to win to justify favourite tag – live reaction
Join Tony Paley with all the latest from Longchamp for the highlight of the European horse racing calendar
Port Vale 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Will Vaulks scores wonder goal in narrow Owls win
A Will Vaulks wondergoal gave promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 win at Port Vale. The former Rotherham man smashed home from distance just after the hour to give the Owls back-to-back wins. Vale were left counting the cost of missed chances after Gavin Massey and Ellis Harrison went close in...
Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley: Callum Robinson snatches late point for Bluebirds
Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson's first game as manager. Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany's Clarets. But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far...
Manchester derby overshadows other clubs in region’s football tapestry | Jonathan Liew
City and United grab the attention but Bury and Macclesfield have gone under although Stockport are thinking big
Swindon 1-2 Northampton: Mitch Pinnock fires Cobblers to fifth straight win
Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Northampton's winning run to five games after beating Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground. Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the goalkeeper.
Salt stars as England storm to victory over Pakistan in sixth T20 LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the sixth of seven T20Is between Pakistan and England. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp
Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
Dundee United 1-2 St Johnstone: Saints extend unbeaten run to three matches
St Johnstone extended their recent Scottish Premiership unbeaten run to three games with a narrow 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. First-half goals from Stevie May and Melker Hallberg put Saints in control but the home side made it a nervy finish late on when substitute Tony Watt pulled one back.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks City will win Manchester derby
Jones Knows is back with Premier League predictions for Sunday's games... Manchester City vs Manchester United, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports. Manchester United are rough and tumble now and hard to score against. Will that be enough to stop Erling Haaland? Perhaps. The match prices look about right to...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows can't separate Arsenal and Tottenham but wants to back cards
A North London derby stalemate? Liverpool to stumble at home to Brighton? Surprise wins for Fulham and Wolves? Jones Knows is back with Premier League predictions. How hot would you like your derby? This one is certainly more vindaloo than korma. Expect spice. Expect plenty of intrigue. As rivalries go,...
W Series Qualifying: Marta Garcia starts on pole in Singapore after rain curtails session
With heavy rain falling on the Singapore street circuit, the W Series spent the opening moments of the session fighting over track position, getting in an early fast lap and dealing with reduced grip. It was Alice Powell who got to grips with the conditions the quickest, setting herself at...
Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: How East Midlands rivals' differing routes led them both to relegation worries
Perhaps Brendan Rodgers could see the storm clouds on the horizon. In the wake of a 4-1 FA Cup hammering at Nottingham Forest - then in the Championship - back in February, the Leicester manager was furious. "There are players here who may have achieved everything they can," he warned....
Newcastle hand Bristol first defeat of Gallagher Premiership season
Careras - one of three Argentines coming into the Falcons' starting XV, along with Matias Orlando and debutant Matias Moroni - scored the first and last of the hosts' four touchdowns, with Connor Collett also on the scoresheet. Tian Schoeman kicked 10 points for the home side, while Henry Purdy...
Cumberland Lodge Stakes: Hamish delights Maureen Haggas with easy Ascot victory as Rohaan wins again
Hamish produced a career-best effort with an easy victory in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot. Pat Dobbs could not have had a simpler task in the Group Three contest, as the six-year-old Motivator gelding travelled like a dream throughout. Always in the front rank, tracking the...
Hull City 0-2 Luton Town: Henri Lansbury scores stunner as Hatters inflict fifth straight defeat on managerless Tigers
Hull began life after Shota Arveladze in a familiar manner as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton at the MKM Stadium - their fifth Championship defeat in succession. The Georgian - who was appointed in January - was dismissed by chairman Acun Ilicali just eight hours before kick-off in East Yorkshire. "It became clear our views weren't aligned," a statement on the club's official website read.
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores twice Magpies in easy win
Miguel Almiron scored twice as Newcastle United got back to winning ways by thrashing 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The hosts made the worst possible start when Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off after a late, dangerous tackle on Sean Longstaff that was initially deemed only a yellow-card offence by referee Darren England, only for Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean to intervene and recommend it be upgraded to a straight red.
Hollie Doyle blog: Nashwa flying ahead of another French Group One bid in Prix de l’Opera
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle renews her partnership with French Oaks heroine Nashwa in the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp on Sunday but first heads to Wolverhampton on Saturday night. Nashwa in great form after Newmarket workout. The beautiful Nashwa is back in action on Sunday when she...
Bolton 2-0 Lincoln: Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson keep Wanderers sixth
Goals from Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson earned Bolton a 2-0 win over Lincoln at the University of Bolton Stadium which keeps them sixth in Sky Bet League One. Ian Evatt's men scored a goal at the end of each half to secure their fourth successive league victory. Bolton's...
Bruno Lage's future being considered by Wolves board - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Wolves are considering the future of head coach Bruno Lage after the club's underwhelming start to the season. THE SUN. Nice lead the chase for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk despite Premier League interest. Newcastle have put Elliot Anderson on a...
Christophe Soumillon ban: Rossa Ryan says he was 'very lucky' to walk away from fall after elbow from rival jockey
Rossa Ryan feels he was “very lucky” to walk away from a terrifying fall after being elbowed out of the saddle by rival jockey Christophe Soumillon. Soumillon was banned for 60 days after the stewards deemed him guilty of dangerous riding aboard Syros in the Prix Thomas Bryon Jockey Club de Turquie on Friday.
