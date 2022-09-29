ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley: Callum Robinson snatches late point for Bluebirds

Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson's first game as manager. Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany's Clarets. But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Turner
Person
Sean Woods
Person
William Buick
SkySports

Swindon 1-2 Northampton: Mitch Pinnock fires Cobblers to fifth straight win

Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Northampton's winning run to five games after beating Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground. Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the goalkeeper.
SOCCER
SkySports

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp

Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
SPORTS
SkySports

Dundee United 1-2 St Johnstone: Saints extend unbeaten run to three matches

St Johnstone extended their recent Scottish Premiership unbeaten run to three games with a narrow 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. First-half goals from Stevie May and Melker Hallberg put Saints in control but the home side made it a nervy finish late on when substitute Tony Watt pulled one back.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports Racing#Wolverhampton#Chelmsford#Escape Free#Lingfield Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Newcastle hand Bristol first defeat of Gallagher Premiership season

Careras - one of three Argentines coming into the Falcons' starting XV, along with Matias Orlando and debutant Matias Moroni - scored the first and last of the hosts' four touchdowns, with Connor Collett also on the scoresheet. Tian Schoeman kicked 10 points for the home side, while Henry Purdy...
RUGBY
SkySports

Hull City 0-2 Luton Town: Henri Lansbury scores stunner as Hatters inflict fifth straight defeat on managerless Tigers

Hull began life after Shota Arveladze in a familiar manner as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton at the MKM Stadium - their fifth Championship defeat in succession. The Georgian - who was appointed in January - was dismissed by chairman Acun Ilicali just eight hours before kick-off in East Yorkshire. "It became clear our views weren't aligned," a statement on the club's official website read.
SOCCER
SkySports

Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores twice Magpies in easy win

Miguel Almiron scored twice as Newcastle United got back to winning ways by thrashing 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The hosts made the worst possible start when Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off after a late, dangerous tackle on Sean Longstaff that was initially deemed only a yellow-card offence by referee Darren England, only for Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean to intervene and recommend it be upgraded to a straight red.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bolton 2-0 Lincoln: Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson keep Wanderers sixth

Goals from Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson earned Bolton a 2-0 win over Lincoln at the University of Bolton Stadium which keeps them sixth in Sky Bet League One. Ian Evatt's men scored a goal at the end of each half to secure their fourth successive league victory. Bolton's...
SOCCER
SkySports

Bruno Lage's future being considered by Wolves board - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Wolves are considering the future of head coach Bruno Lage after the club's underwhelming start to the season. THE SUN. Nice lead the chase for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk despite Premier League interest. Newcastle have put Elliot Anderson on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy