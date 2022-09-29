A section of Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road will close Tuesday, Oct. 4, as asphalt repairs begin on the path. Over the next three weeks or so, asphalt repairs will take place on a 7-miles section of the trail from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox Township. This section of the 22-mile trail is 25 years old and in need of repairs.

