qrockonline.com
Old Plank Road Trail section to close Oct. 4 as asphalt repairs begin
A section of Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road will close Tuesday, Oct. 4, as asphalt repairs begin on the path. Over the next three weeks or so, asphalt repairs will take place on a 7-miles section of the trail from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox Township. This section of the 22-mile trail is 25 years old and in need of repairs.
qrockonline.com
Outbound Ryan Ramp To Outbound Stevenson Closed
The exit ramp to outbound Stevenson is closed indefinitely due to structural damage from a brush fire directly under the ramp. The fire occurred Wednesday evening at about 8:30. IDOT releasing a press release this morning. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today an emergency closure of the outbound Dan...
qrockonline.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
qrockonline.com
Four Rivers exhibit space now open for exploration
Visitors can now explore the newly opened exhibit space at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon to learn about mussels, river fish and the birds that flock to McKinley Woods preserve. The “Four Rivers at the Confluence” wing of the visitor center features a 2,000-gallon fish tank stocked with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder
An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last July. Marquis Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Linthonia, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Jaron Lymon on July 31st of 2022.
qrockonline.com
Highland Park Shooting Victims Filed Lawsuits
A group of victims of the deadly shooting in Highland Park on July 4th are suing. They have filed multiple lawsuits naming the suspected shooter, Robert Crimo the third, Smith & Wesson, two firearms dealers and Crimo’s father as parties who share responsibility for the mass shooting that left seven people dead. The suits claim the incident was preventable, arguing that gun-maker Smith & Wesson illegally targeted young men at risk of violence like Crimo with ads for firearms.
qrockonline.com
Win Bring Me The Horizon Tickets with Dawn!
Listen to Dawn in the Afternoon at 4:15p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bring Me The Horizon with Knocked Loose, and Grandson at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, October 14th!. Bring Me The Horizon have made a steady progression from their death...
qrockonline.com
NU Reveals Plans For New Football Stadium
Northwestern University is revealing plans to replace the 97-year-old Ryan Field with a new football stadium. The new stadium will have a maximum seating capacity of 35-thousand, which is more than 12-thousand fewer than the current Ryan Field. A state-of-the-art canopy will be installed to focus noise and light on the field. Officials say new Ryan Field stadium campus will be funded entirely with private dollars, requiring no taxpayer financing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com
Win Tickets to See Mars Volta
Listen to Elwood in the morning at 8:15a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mars Volta at the Aragon Ballroom on Saturday, October 8th!
qrockonline.com
Troy 30-C Girls’ Softball Team wins Regional Championship Third regional win in Troy softball history
Troy Community School District 30-C congratulates their Girls’ Softball Team for winning the IESA 3A Regional Championship this month, beating Lemont Old Quarry 12-7. Coaches are Kelly Whitehead and Devin Whitehead. Kelly Whitehead said this is the third regional win in Troy softball history. The team finished the season...
qrockonline.com
Cubs Convention Returning In 2023
The Cubs are bringing back the Cubs Convention next year. The annual fan festival will be held January 13th through the 15th. The convention had been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will feature Cubs players, coaches, alumni and fan-friendly activities and autographs.
