Community Voices: Are immigrants the problem or the solution?
America needs more workers. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are about 10.7 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. today and employers are having great difficulty filling positions without raising wages or making other concessions. We undoubtedly need many more workers. About 40 percent of baby boomers...
Letter to the editor: Life is precious for all
I would like to respond to "Women's rights are under attack," a well-intentioned but misguided letter about two age groups of women. First the high school girls and the college women. According to the writer, if they do not have the ability to terminate their pregnancy, they may very well be subjected to be a single mother, be forced to get married, removed from education and be sentenced to a life of poverty and financial insecurity.
Letter to the editor: Check on sanity
I wish The Californian could check the sanity of letter writers. This would be helpful when the letter writers start writing about how truthful and honest Don Trump is. Nothing could or ever would be closer to the real truth. — Mark Pearse, Bakersfield.
Letter to the editor: Lethal lame ducks
In a normal world, lame ducks are ineffective and usually not too dangerous. Not so, however, with political lame ducks. Consider, for instance, progressive liberal Democrat lame ducks and how they will behave should they lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming election. These...
JOE MATHEWS: Newsom will never be America's president
If Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are going to create space for hate and human rights violations, then why should anyone complain about California Gov. Gavin Newsom creating spaces that protect the rest of us?. That’s the question that should be posed to California pundits who have responded with knee-jerk...
Letter to the editor: Trump handled documents improperly
Ann Silver's letter Thursday, "Common sense on documents," has a lot of common sense'included with in it. The one sentence which strikes me most is: "A competent president would never steal government documents — classified, declassified, or even a handwritten note." I would add "Secretary of State" to her list.
