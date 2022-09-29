Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has refused to say whether he would vote with the government on the borrowing-fuelled tax cuts – attacking them as “not Conservative”.Repeatedly challenged on whether he would vote with Labour, Mr Gove said: “I don’t believe it [tax cut plan] is right.” He told the Chopper’s Politics podcast that Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of unfunded tax cuts was “worrying”.Speaking at a live recording of the podcast at the Conservative conference in Birmingham, he said: “My worry is that we are betting too much on tax cuts when we are borrowing to pay for them. That...

POLITICS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO