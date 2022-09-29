Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Put numbers in perspective
Since the $20 billion California unemployment fraud made news, I like to put all numbers in perspective to the massive funds sent out by the State of California to fraudsters. Gov. Gavin Newsom cited the costs associated with providing mandatory kindergarten, about $268 million annually, as the reason for his veto last Sunday. In perspective, this is 1.34 percent of the amount paid to fraudulent EDD claimants. And I thought he was for education.
Bakersfield Californian
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with officers, authorities said. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Ontario found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car...
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.07. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.07) Estimated jackpot: $151,000. ¶ To win...
Comments / 0