Since the $20 billion California unemployment fraud made news, I like to put all numbers in perspective to the massive funds sent out by the State of California to fraudsters. Gov. Gavin Newsom cited the costs associated with providing mandatory kindergarten, about $268 million annually, as the reason for his veto last Sunday. In perspective, this is 1.34 percent of the amount paid to fraudulent EDD claimants. And I thought he was for education.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO