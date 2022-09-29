ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Put numbers in perspective

Since the $20 billion California unemployment fraud made news, I like to put all numbers in perspective to the massive funds sent out by the State of California to fraudsters. Gov. Gavin Newsom cited the costs associated with providing mandatory kindergarten, about $268 million annually, as the reason for his veto last Sunday. In perspective, this is 1.34 percent of the amount paid to fraudulent EDD claimants. And I thought he was for education.
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with officers, authorities said. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Ontario found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.07. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.07) Estimated jackpot: $151,000. ¶ To win...
