Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Trump handled documents improperly
Ann Silver's letter Thursday, "Common sense on documents," has a lot of common sense'included with in it. The one sentence which strikes me most is: "A competent president would never steal government documents — classified, declassified, or even a handwritten note." I would add "Secretary of State" to her list.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Lethal lame ducks
In a normal world, lame ducks are ineffective and usually not too dangerous. Not so, however, with political lame ducks. Consider, for instance, progressive liberal Democrat lame ducks and how they will behave should they lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming election. These...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Check on sanity
I wish The Californian could check the sanity of letter writers. This would be helpful when the letter writers start writing about how truthful and honest Don Trump is. Nothing could or ever would be closer to the real truth. — Mark Pearse, Bakersfield.
Trump turns up heat on Mitch McConnell criticism, says senator has a 'death wish'
The former president has been highly critical of the Kentucky Republican and his wife for months, but McConnell has stayed quiet.
Bakersfield Californian
JOE MATHEWS: Newsom will never be America's president
If Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are going to create space for hate and human rights violations, then why should anyone complain about California Gov. Gavin Newsom creating spaces that protect the rest of us?. That’s the question that should be posed to California pundits who have responded with knee-jerk...
CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion
The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?”
