Kern County, CA

KGET

Woman pleads no contest to assaulting BPD officer during protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested two years ago during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge gives her a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend. Xandria Beltran-Gomez on Friday entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Palmer Moland pleads not guilty to 7 felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, a Fairfax School District trustee charged with falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds, pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felonies. Moland, 34, is due back in court Oct. 10. According to the district attorney’s office, Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted. He was arrested Tuesday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 29, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary. Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oregon Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly East Bakersfield shooting was found guilty Friday of murder. Court records show Michael Alex Gonzales was convicted of second-degree murder, three firearm-related offenses and resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge. Gonzales, 34, is scheduled […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, […]
KGET

3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Newsom's signature on farmworker law hands big win to UFW

A new law making unionization easier for California ag laborers has delivered a key victory to Kern County-based United Farm Workers by adding tools where its efforts have largely stalled and reinforcing an almost emotional level of political support extending from the state's powerful Hispanic bloc to the White House.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

BPD looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point. The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, according to BPD officials. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 2 suspects wanted for several robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men wanted for several robberies, according to the police department. The Police department said the robberies happened on June 23 at multiple businesses in Bakersfield. BPD describes the first suspect as 27 to 33 years old, 5’9″ and 280 pounds. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
MOJAVE, CA

Comments / 0

