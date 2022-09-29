Read full article on original website
Related
Woman pleads no contest to assaulting BPD officer during protest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested two years ago during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge gives her a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend. Xandria Beltran-Gomez on Friday entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include […]
Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
Palmer Moland pleads not guilty to 7 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, a Fairfax School District trustee charged with falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds, pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felonies. Moland, 34, is due back in court Oct. 10. According to the district attorney’s office, Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted. He was arrested Tuesday. […]
Convicted child killer denied resentencing, will continue serving life term
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who in 2004 pleaded no contest to a murder charge in the death of a 22-month-old boy has been denied a motion for resentencing and will continue serving 15 years to life in prison. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said prosecutors presented evidence Monday and a Superior Court judge […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 29, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary. Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and...
Suspect identified in murder-suicide near a dairy in Goshen
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter of an apparent murder-suicide at Delta View Farms, a large dairy on Avenue 304 near Road 48 in Goshen Thursday morning.
Man convicted of murder in Oregon Street shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly East Bakersfield shooting was found guilty Friday of murder. Court records show Michael Alex Gonzales was convicted of second-degree murder, three firearm-related offenses and resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge. Gonzales, 34, is scheduled […]
3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Week in Review: Opioids in schools, inflation relief checks and more
These were the biggest stories in Kern County this past week.
KGET 17
Accused drunken driver charged with 3 felonies in fiery Taft Highway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence when she crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a home along Taft Highway, seriously injuring three people including a child, has been charged with three felonies. Madison Williams, 26, is charged with two DUI injury offenses and causing an...
3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
Amid fentanyl epidemic, a troubling myth: Can merely touching the drug be harmful?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re hearing more and more about the proliferation of fentanyl on the streets and in our schools – a troubling trend given the drug’s high level of toxicity. But what does the prevalence of fentanyl in its many forms mean for school officials who may encounter the drug – most commonly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
Bakersfield Californian
Newsom's signature on farmworker law hands big win to UFW
A new law making unionization easier for California ag laborers has delivered a key victory to Kern County-based United Farm Workers by adding tools where its efforts have largely stalled and reinforcing an almost emotional level of political support extending from the state's powerful Hispanic bloc to the White House.
KGET 17
BPD looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point. The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, according to BPD officials. The...
BPD searches for 2 suspects wanted for several robberies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men wanted for several robberies, according to the police department. The Police department said the robberies happened on June 23 at multiple businesses in Bakersfield. BPD describes the first suspect as 27 to 33 years old, 5’9″ and 280 pounds. He […]
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
KGET 17
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
Comments / 1