Video: Autumn Riding in the South of England with Jay Williamson
Over 10 years since the last time Jay Williamson filmed with fellow SW local and good friend Jacob Gibbins they linked up again to film Jay shred his local hill Gawton Gravity Hub in some Autumn muck. Jay on Instagram - instagram.com/jaywilliamson93.
Video: 3 Minutes of (Mostly) Slow-Motion Goodness from the US Open Best Whip
The Fox US Open MTB had a wide slate of events, but perhaps the most spectator friendly was the Red Bull Best Whip contest. Taking place right at the base of the DH track and the Ramshead main event venue, the new jumps by Powder Horn Trail Company drew the crowds like a wild river calls home salmon. With a hiatus of several years, energy was high as everyone seemed more than ready to encourage the riders and celebrate some stylish air.
Must Watch: Tommy G Brings Freeride Sends & Big Style in 'Mine Line'
Thomas Genon aka Tommy G, known for one of the best styles in mountain biking is on his way to his 9th consecutive Red Bull Rampage. Tommy showcases his proven track record for creating artistic content in his latest video project, Mine Line. Here he uses his unique riding style to pay homage to his heritage. In the heart of his Belgian roots, Mine Line sees Tommy showing his gratitude for his great-grandfather in a way only he could!
CyclingTips' Ronan McLaughlin Breaks Record by Riding 230km in 5 Hours 14 Minutes
Yeah, yeah, it's not MTB, but Ronan McLaughlin from our sister site CyclingTips just broke a 60-year-old record for riding between Derry and Dublin that's too wild not to share. I'm not sure what's more impressive, the inhuman effort of holding an average of 43km/h, or the ability to ride a time trial bike for five hours. Massive congrats Ronan!
Video: A Week In The Life with Conor MacFarlane
CONOR MACFARLANE SHARES WHAT LIFE AS A “PRO” REALLY MEANS IN HIS LATEST FILM ‘A WEEK IN THE LIFE ‘. "People just see what you put online and your life looks great, they don't necessarily realise what goes into getting that photo" – Conor MacFarlane. Life...
Video: Young Shredders Hit the Whistler Bike Park
Fast approaching Crankworx Cairns got us reminiscing on the good times we had at Crankworx Whistler with this crew of little shredders. Watch what happens when you get them all together in the bike park - SPOILER ALERT - they aren't sticking to the green trails. Shop the rad Pinkbike...
Rapha Releases New Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket
Rapha today announced its new Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket, a harsh-weather centerpiece to the brand's updated Autumn / Winter mountain bike collection. As the name suggests, the jacket uses Gore-Tex's Infinium fabric, which is water-resistant but places priority on windproofing and breathability. The 30D nylon ripstop outer surface allows water to bead, a middle layer blocks wind and provides warmth, and a soft C-Knit lining helps with comfort.
