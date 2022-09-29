Read full article on original website
Related
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ New Video of Her Daughter Monaco Shows What Her Favorite Part of Their Heartwarming Beach Trip Was
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins loves her beach days (I mean, who doesn’t?!) With the fall season here and getting colder by the minute, Mai-Jenkins is soaking up as much Cali sun as she can before sweater weather is officially here (we wish we could say the same!) But Mai-Jenkins always loves to bring her mini-me daughter Monaco with her, and it’s always the cutest thing to see! On Sept 27, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a compilation video to her Instagram with the caption, “Straight outta Cali 😎🌊.” Any guesses on which part of the mommy-daughter beach day was Monaco’s favorite? Because if you guessed the ice...
19 True Crime Dramas That Seem Like They Should Be Fiction, But Are Actually Based On Facts
Here's a bunch of dramas you may wanna watch while you're in the mood for true crime.
Comments / 0