TV Series

Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Top Gear: Botswana Special Free Online

Jeremy, James and Richard each buy a used two-wheel drive car for £1500 and drive it for 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) across Botswana from the Zimbabwe border across the Makgadikgadi salt plains and through the Okavango Delta to the Namibian border. The Stig's African cousin also makes an appearance.
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
digitalspy.com

The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series

Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill Free Online

Best sites to watch Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill - Last updated on Sep 30, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Tubi...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Depeche Mode: Devotional Free Online

Cast: Dave Gahan Martin Gore Andrew Fletcher Alan Wilder. This video release by Depeche Mode features almost an entire concert from their 1993-1994 Devotional Tour, filmed in Barcelona, Liévin and Frankfurt. Is Depeche Mode: Devotional on Netflix?. Depeche Mode: Devotional is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission Free Online

Best sites to watch MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission on this page.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Hero of the Red Light District Free Online

Cast: Chiezō Kataoka Yoshie Mizutani Isao Kimura Minoru Chiaki Shinobu Chihara. A successful textile industrialist from the provinces, who is beloved by his employees for his kindness, cannot find a wife because of a disfiguring birthmark on his face. Even the courtesans in Yoshiwara refuse to entertain him, until an indentured peasant prostitute, Tamarazu, takes the unsavoury assignment and treats him with brash tenderness.
epicstream.com

Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Cancelled?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is the prequel to the popular Netflix original fantasy series, The Witcher. The prequel is meant to tell the history behind the creation of the Witchers and how monsters started to roam the Continent. The series has been in production for several months, and we heard few updates, which makes us wonder if the series has been canceled.
