TV Series

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Where to Watch and Stream Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud Free Online

Best sites to watch Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream WWE - The True Story of WrestleMania Free Online

WWE - The True Story of WrestleMania. Cast: Vince McMahon John Cena Paul Michael Lévesque Randy Orton Michael Hickenbottom. It is the most anticipated yearly event in Sports Entertainment, an annual pop culture touch point. For more than 25 years, WrestleMania has hosted the biggest matches, the biggest stars, and the biggest celebrities. Now for the first time ever, the story of WrestleMania is told from its early beginnings through the week-long spectacular it has become, routinely drawing fans from all 50 states and around the world. This documentary feature includes new and insightful interviews from the superstars and creative forces behind the event.
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
Where to Watch and Stream MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission Free Online

Best sites to watch MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission on this page.
Amazon to Rebrand Epix Streaming Channel as MGM Plus

Amazon plans to rebrand its Epix streaming TV service as MGM Plus next year, the internet retailer's first significant change since completing its acquisition of the iconic Hollywood studio MGM in March. The channel's new brand will go into effect Jan. 23, Amazon said in a statement Wednesday. The company...
Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today

When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
Rings of Power Dominates House of the Dragon in Streaming Ratings

Nielsen has released the first batch of viewership data for the end of August and start of September, revealing the first showdown between Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO's House of the Dragon, and there's a clear winner. According to Nielsen, for the week of August 29th to September 4th (the first two episodes of Rings were released on September 1st) The Rings of Power was watched over 1.253 billion minutes by subscribers, making it the top piece of content on all of streaming in the United States.
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
