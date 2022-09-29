Read full article on original website
csufresno.edu
Former CSU chancellor Joseph Castro to teach at Cal Poly in the spring
Former Fresno State president and California State University (CSU) Chancellor Joseph Castro. will be a tenured professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next year, Mustang News confirmed Friday. Castro was guaranteed a backup position within the CSU system because of his preexisting retreat rights, a contractual guarantee that allows...
Ousted CSU chancellor will begin teaching at Cal Poly in the spring
Joseph Castro was accused of mishandling several sexual harassment complaints while he was president at Fresno State.
csufresno.edu
Bulldog Marching Band trains, supporters crowdfund in preparation for Rose Parade
Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band (BMB) members will celebrate New Year’s in Pasadena when they travel to participate in the Rose Parade for the first time in program history on Jan. 2, 2023. It’s not the first nor last trip for many members who recently traveled to the football...
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
csufresno.edu
Former President Castro’s ‘blind spot’: CSU trustees reveal Lamas investigation findings
A report by the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees said former Fresno State president Joseph Castro failed to adequately handle Title IX complaints against former employee Frank Lamas. The report concludes that “more should have been done.”. “The president’s failure to more aggressively respond to reports of...
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno residents recount saving lives in the Las Vegas shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Five years after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, a group of Fresno residents are recounting the moments they went from concertgoers to civilian heroes at the Route 91 concert. Vince La Novara and his wife Michelle visiting Las Vegas from Fresno. It was the last day...
Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed
Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
Hanford Sentinel
Marching to the beat of a different drum | Hanford Gourmet
In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum. Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.
Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
CBS Sports
Fresno State vs. UConn live stream online, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
Week 5 of the college football season is in full swing with great games continuing Saturday with another loaded schedule of games on CBS Sports Network as conference title races continue to intensify across the nation. Two games took place Friday, with three more on the docket for Saturday as the first week of October dawns on what has been a compelling season across the country thus far.
GV Wire
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
Clovis woman turns labor of love into thriving business
Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.
sjvsun.com
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore homecoming parade boosts spirit before big game
The City of Lemoore closed its downtown Friday afternoon along D Street to host the 2022 homecoming parade starring the Lemoore Tigers football team before the big game Friday night against Tulare High. The Homecoming King and Queen were set to be crowned at halftime. The parade was small, but...
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Kenneaster Family
Ed “Elmo” Kenneaster (1902-1998) was born in McAlester, Okla. The town was founded in 1838 and is the largest city of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The city was featured in the 1969 John Wayne movie “True Grit.”. Ed’s family moved to Wilcox, Ariz. and he attended...
