Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County commissioners hold hearing next week on petition to create Terrebonne sewer district
Deschutes County commissioners hold a hearing next Wednesday to consider a petition to form a Terrebonne sewer district that supporters say is needed to deal with the problem of failing septic systems. The post Deschutes County commissioners hold hearing next week on petition to create Terrebonne sewer district appeared first on KTVZ.
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery
A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
‘What we need’: Redmond church tries again to expand safe parking program with new downtown location
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For nearly a year, Mountain View Fellowship Church and its community development group in Redmond have successfully operated the Redmond Safe Parking program. It gives people living in a vehicle and are seeking a safe, secure place to park with the goal to transition into permanent housing.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area
A serious crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond Thursday night, and ODOT advised motorists to expect extended delays and avoid the area. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Goats clear dry vegetation in Bend neighborhood to create defensible space
Scott Martin’s herd of goats clear out flammable vegetation for fire-wise clean-up efforts in Bend. “When they come out of the truck, they go straight off eatin’…” Martin said. The four-legged living lawnmowers were hard at work at The Parks at Broken Top near Cascade Middle...
Redmond School Board member Shawn Hartfield resigns, moves to Texas
The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors following board member Shawn Hartfield's announced resignation Wednesday night. The post Redmond School Board member Shawn Hartfield resigns, moves to Texas appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 25% contained; Here’s the new day-by-day growth map
Efforts to stop the Cedar Creek Fire reached a milestone Thursday. The fire that started nearly two months ago is now 25% contained. You can watch the day-by-day growth of the fire from August 4 through September 29 in the player above. Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
Holiday boutique opening at Humane Society of Central Oregon Thrift Store
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The holiday boutique inside the Humane Society of Central Oregon Thrift Store (61220 S. Highway 97 in Bend) opens Friday. This annual reveal is a favorite for new and gently used holiday décor, Christmas trees, collectibles, dinnerware, linens, gifts and more. Shop early for...
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals
The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
Madras man dies in crash on Highway 97
Micah Borden, 23, dies after head-on collision near Cinder Butte north of Redmond At approximately 7:39 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 a gray Honda Accord operated by Micah Borden, 23, of Madras crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 97 and collided head-on with a red Ford F150 operated by Jon Moore, 37, of Redmond. Oregon State Police responded to the crash site just north of Pershall Way in Redmond near Cinder Butte at milepost 117. Borden sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Moore was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Oregon State Police was assisted by Redmond Fire and Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff's and the Oregon Department of Transportation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Bend Fall Festival brings out crowd to enjoy artwork, music, food, cider and more
It was the second day of the First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival in downtown Bend on Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a variety of activities and artwork in beautiful fall weather. It was a full day of music, food, drinking some cider, playing cornhole and spending time with friends and families. If you missed the fun, there's still a chance to take in the festival on Sunday. The last day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
Dump City Gets New Digs
Dump City Dumplings has a new brick-and-mortar home, taking over the Galveston Avenue location recently occupied by Primal Cuts Market. The dumpling business that began life as a food cart moved into a more formal location in the Old Mill in 2018, but moved its operations to the west side of Bend this month, celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 23. Dump City's new location is open seven days a week and features Chinese bao-style dumplings in flavors including Chinese style pork, Pad Thai, Four-Cheeze Pizza and daily-special flavors, as well as serving teriyaki chicken and Xin Jiang lamb skewers, drinks and more.
3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate
The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared...
