It was the second day of the First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival in downtown Bend on Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a variety of activities and artwork in beautiful fall weather. It was a full day of music, food, drinking some cider, playing cornhole and spending time with friends and families. If you missed the fun, there's still a chance to take in the festival on Sunday. The last day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

BEND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO