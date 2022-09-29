Read full article on original website
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
16 Wall Street Banks Fined Over $1 Billion In Federal Probe
A federal probe by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has resulted in 16 Wall Street banks being fined over $1 billion. Credit: James Marshall (Getty Images)
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Three men behind last year's $100 million publicly traded New Jersey deli charged in alleged stock fraud campaign
Three men behind last year's Hometown Deli public markets debacle have been charged in alleged stock market manipulation. The orchestrated scheme helped a local New Jersey deli sport a market capitalization of $100 million. Hedge funder David Einhorn had called out the company as an example of the SEC's negligence...
Meet the rising stars of Wall Street who are navigating volatile markets and transforming the industry while still in their 20s and 30s
We pinpointed the young finance professionals on the runway to success, even as banks and money managers brace for cutbacks.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
2 Financial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
The market is tanking and interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. It's a tough time to buy financial names, but this duo is worth it.
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market
The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
Inflation Is Forcing 26% of Americans to Stop Paying Off Debts. Here's How to Stay on Track
That's not a great path to land on.
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
u.today
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
Apple downgrade sparks tech sell-off, sending Alphabet and Microsoft to one-year lows
Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both hit 52-week lows on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite is in a falling pattern again after the index's worst two weeks since the start of the pandemic. Shares of large technology companies suffered heavy losses on Thursday, dragging down many other U.S. stocks along with...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bank Of England Pivots To Avoid Financial Emergency
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal, SonntagsZeitung reports
ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS's (UBSG.S) $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify.
cryptoglobe.com
Fed Chair Powell Talks About DeFi and Stablecoins at a Banque of France Conference
On Monday (September 27), Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell shared his thoughts on the regulation of the crypto industry during a speech at the Banque of France conference “Opportunities and challenges of the tokenisation of finance: which role for Central Banks?”. These comments were made at a roundtable...
