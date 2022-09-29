Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO