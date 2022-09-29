ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Fallen powerlines spark as Hurricane Ian moves through Winter Haven

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253lkq_0iEkJJwd00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fallen powerlines sparked as Hurricane Ian moved through Winter Haven Wednesday night.

Video provided by Storyful shows the explosion.

Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

“One of our fire trucks captured this just a few minutes ago while responding to a call. If anyone doubts the danger of this storm, this is just one incident. (BTW – a trampoline flew just in front of the truck just prior to this video),” the department posted on Facebook .

Hurricane Ian came ashore near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Sports
City
Winter Haven, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Wind Speeds#Maximum Sustained Wind#Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc#Wfla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox13news.com

Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
LAKE WALES, FL
WFLA

Sunny, dry and comfortable this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The early fall-like weather sticks around this weekend. Temperatures are most comfortable in the early mornings and late evenings. Temperatures in the upper 60s this morning will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. We’ll see abundant sunshine throughout the day with just a few clouds developing. Rain chances are less than […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Safe From Major Storms Because Tocobaga Tribe Blessed Land

Tampa Bay has been able to avoided hurricanes for a long time and many people attribute that to a blessing that came from the Tocobaga Tribe. The last major hurricane that hit Tampa dates back to 1921 which had winds over 100 mph and 11-foot storm surge. So, why has Tampa been able to avoid being hit by a major hurricane for such a long time? Many say the Native Americans of the Tocobaga Tribe blessed the land keeping it safe from big storms.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy