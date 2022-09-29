Fallen powerlines spark as Hurricane Ian moves through Winter Haven
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fallen powerlines sparked as Hurricane Ian moved through Winter Haven Wednesday night.
Video provided by Storyful shows the explosion.Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
“One of our fire trucks captured this just a few minutes ago while responding to a call. If anyone doubts the danger of this storm, this is just one incident. (BTW – a trampoline flew just in front of the truck just prior to this video),” the department posted on Facebook .
Hurricane Ian came ashore near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 mph.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0