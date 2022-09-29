Bellinger went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rockies. Bellinger was initially set for a day off against southpaw Kyle Freeland, but he was inserted into the lineup when Chris Taylor (neck) was scratched. The move paid off, as Bellinger singled in his first two at-bats and reached on an error in his third trip to the plate. He then wreaked havoc on the Rockies' bullpen with a game-tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and an RBI single for insurance in the eighth. Bellinger has five hits and five RBI in his last two games, and he's now slashing .207/.264/.384 with 18 home runs, 65 RBI, 69 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 140 contests overall.

