VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Germany's top economic minister is urging for the US and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.“Opec’s decision to cut productions quotas is short sighted. while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Ms Jeane-Pierre.“It’s clear that Opec+ is aligning with Russia with...
