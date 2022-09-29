Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
BYU Newsnet
One last ride for the Wagon Wheel: No. 19 BYU overcomes ugliness to defeat Utah State 38-26
It looks like the Wagon Wheel is staying in Provo for good, even if the way it was earned turned out much more distressing than expected. After yet another problematic first half, No. 19 BYU corrected its course to rally and defeat Utah State 38-26 Thursday in what could possibly be the final matchup in the century-long rivalry series.
BYU Newsnet
BYU introduces 2 new fight clubs to Clubs Night
Two new fighting clubs have joined BYU’s Clubs Night, held Tuesdays from 7-10 p.m. at the Wilkinson Student Center. These new clubs, the Knights of the Y and the Medieval Club, are open to any BYU student and offer skills training and social interaction with other students. BYU sophomore...
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: Cosmo leaps onto plastic tables
Cosmo the cougar leaps onto three levels of plastic tables in the third quarter of the BYU vs Utah State game on Sept. 29 in Provo. Cosmo performs a stunt every game in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Cosmo won the Mascot National Championship title in 2020.
BYU Newsnet
Battle of the Brains: BYUs Honors Program hosts Honor Society for a night of fun and competition
Students from the BYU Honors Program hosted an event with the BYU Honor Society Sept. 28 for a friendly contest of games. Ben Stubblefield, BYU senior and member of the Honors Program, is the secretary of the Honors Student Leadership Council and head of the HSLC Inclusion Committee. He planned the Battle of the Brains event with the Honor Society at BYU, otherwise known as Phi Kappa Phi.
BYU Newsnet
BYU history professor discusses the meaning and implications of Lamanite identity
BYU’s Hispanos Unidos and Anti-Racism Club combined efforts on the night of Sept. 29 to host a discussion led by BYU history professor Ignacio Garcia about the implications of “Lamanite” identity among Latino and Indigenous communities in the Church. Garcia reported on experiences he had at a...
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: College of Life Sciences announces new associate deans; BYU engineers engrave the entire Book of Mormon on microchip wafer
College of Life Sciences announces new associate deans. Dean Laura Bridgewater announced three new associate deans for the College of Life Sciences. Loreen Allphin of the Department of Plant and Wildlife Sciences, Benjamin Crookston of the Department of Public Health, and Michael Stark of the Department of Cell Biology and Physiology will assume their positions and responsibilities beginning Oct. 1.
BYU Newsnet
Thousands gather for the Saturday sessions of the 192nd Semi-Annual General Conference
Thousands of individuals gathered at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for the first two sessions of the 192nd Semi-Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While the conference center can hold 21,000 individuals, for the sixth time in three years, general conference will...
