Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU introduces 2 new fight clubs to Clubs Night

Two new fighting clubs have joined BYU's Clubs Night, held Tuesdays from 7-10 p.m. at the Wilkinson Student Center. These new clubs, the Knights of the Y and the Medieval Club, are open to any BYU student and offer skills training and social interaction with other students. BYU sophomore...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Video of the Day: Cosmo leaps onto plastic tables

Cosmo the cougar leaps onto three levels of plastic tables in the third quarter of the BYU vs Utah State game on Sept. 29 in Provo. Cosmo performs a stunt every game in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Cosmo won the Mascot National Championship title in 2020.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Battle of the Brains: BYUs Honors Program hosts Honor Society for a night of fun and competition

Students from the BYU Honors Program hosted an event with the BYU Honor Society Sept. 28 for a friendly contest of games. Ben Stubblefield, BYU senior and member of the Honors Program, is the secretary of the Honors Student Leadership Council and head of the HSLC Inclusion Committee. He planned the Battle of the Brains event with the Honor Society at BYU, otherwise known as Phi Kappa Phi.
PROVO, UT
Provo, UT
BYU Newsnet

Eye on the Y: College of Life Sciences announces new associate deans; BYU engineers engrave the entire Book of Mormon on microchip wafer

College of Life Sciences announces new associate deans. Dean Laura Bridgewater announced three new associate deans for the College of Life Sciences. Loreen Allphin of the Department of Plant and Wildlife Sciences, Benjamin Crookston of the Department of Public Health, and Michael Stark of the Department of Cell Biology and Physiology will assume their positions and responsibilities beginning Oct. 1.
PROVO, UT

