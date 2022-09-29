Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger had three hits...
Porterville Recorder
Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams...
Porterville Recorder
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
Porterville Recorder
Javier throws 6 strong innings, AL-best Astros beat Rays 2-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros. They are tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
Porterville Recorder
Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate...
Porterville Recorder
Marlins ace Alcantara shut down for the rest of the season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season. Manager Don Mattingly announced the move Saturday before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision was not Alcantara’s, according to Mattingly. “Sandy was, obviously, he’s one of those...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Mets-Atlanta Runs
Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to left center field. Pete Alonso walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil singles to right center field. Pete Alonso to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Olson to Kyle Wright. Jeff McNeil to second. Pete Alonso to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Wright to Matt Olson.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh-St. Louis Runs
Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan doubles to right field. Lars Nootbaar walks. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Lars Nootbaar to second. Brendan Donovan to third. Nolan Arenado reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Lars Nootbaar to third. Brendan Donovan out at home. Albert Pujols singles to left center field. Nolan Arenado to second. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Lars Nootbaar scores. Alec Burleson walks. Albert Pujols to second. Nolan Arenado to third. Corey Dickerson homers to center field. Alec Burleson scores. Albert Pujols scores. Nolan Arenado scores. Yadier Molina pops out to first base to Diego Castillo. Paul DeJong flies out to Miguel Andujar.
MLB・
