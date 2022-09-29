ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

Comments / 1

Related
850wftl.com

WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who was last seen on September 20. Officials say 24-year-old Johnny Worthens was reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue, red and gray pajama pants with white sneakers.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Greenacres, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Greenacres, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
850wftl.com

Gun-wielding man shot by police at Publix dies

GREENACRES, FL– A 21-year-old man who was shot by police in a Publix parking lot earlier this week has died. Jose Villanueva was shot and killed by police on Wednesday after he began waving a gun in their direction. According to the report, a witness contacted the Sheriff’s department...
GREENACRES, FL
cbs12.com

Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County

Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Greenacres Publix#Scripps Only Content 2022
cw34.com

Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
GREENACRES, FL
cw34.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers

Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida

GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
GREENACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy