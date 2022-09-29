Read full article on original website
WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who was last seen on September 20. Officials say 24-year-old Johnny Worthens was reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue, red and gray pajama pants with white sneakers.
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
Gun-wielding man shot by police at Publix dies
GREENACRES, FL– A 21-year-old man who was shot by police in a Publix parking lot earlier this week has died. Jose Villanueva was shot and killed by police on Wednesday after he began waving a gun in their direction. According to the report, a witness contacted the Sheriff’s department...
Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
Sunrise Man Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Girl in Lauderdale Lakes
Reports of the possible kidnapping of a juvenile girl in Lauderdale Lakes resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious incident around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of N. State Road 7.
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Our Town with William Kelly: Auto thefts, homeless people, among challenges facing police
During a public safety forum on Thursday, Palm Beach Police Chief Nicholas Caristo offered a glimpse of the town through the eyes of its police officers:. Police are encountering an ongoing “rash” of auto thefts performed by armed juveniles sent into town by organized crime rings in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Caristo said.
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...
Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH: BSO
Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene of a crash in Cooper City when a Tamarac man tried to drive through the debris nearly hitting deputies before leading them on a chase, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was at the wheel of a red Honda...
Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida
GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
