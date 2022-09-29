Tie 'feels like a loss' for Milan soccer as Huron twice rallies from behind

NEW BOSTON − New Boston Huron has played a lot of close soccer games this season.

But Huron has rarely trailed.

It had that experience last week when it rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat No. 8-ranked Grosse Ile − the team's first victory over the Red Devils in 14 years.

"That definitely lifted the team's spirit. That was a huge win," Huron senior Drew Slane said. "We really needed that win and it showed we can face adversity, that we can come back in games. It showed we can come back and win and we're never out of the game."

Huron's resiliency came up big again Wednesday as the team twice rallied from behind to salvage a 2-2 tie with Milan in the first round of the Huron League round-robin tournament.

"I think that helped us tonight," Slane said. "Coming back to score those two goals, being down 1-0 and then 2-1. Once we got that first goal, we had more fire to go at them. It definitely picked us up."

It was Slane that ignited that fire for Huron.

Milan led 1-0 at halftime after making the most of its few chances in the first half. Huron had tested Milan goalkeeper Jonah Stempien often before the intermission but could not break through.

With every passing scoreless minute, Huron seemed to press harder to make something happen. Huron coach Matt Lividini hoped a change of personnel at halftime would shake things up.

"This is the biggest bench I've ever kept for varsity," he said. "We have a lot of guys who are so versatile that I can either play them at forward or on the back line. So, we didn't change formations, but we changed personnel."

A corner kick in the game's 47th minute provided a great opportunity.

The kick was well placed in front of the Milan goal, but the ball was twice pushed back outside the box as both sides scrambled for possession. Slane finally found the ball with space and put a low shot on goal to beat the screened keeper.

"We definitely needed that," Slane said. "It was a good turning point. You could tell after I scored that it was a big boost. Everyone was more excited. That helped us stay in the game."

Milan regained the lead 15 minutes later and held the advantage until the final minutes of the game. Huron again rallied with 7:42 remaining after Carson Downey put a hard shot on net that was accidentally redirected by a Milan defender past his own keeper.

The game ended in a draw with few strong chances for either side the rest of the way.

It was the second 2-2 tie of the season between the two teams.

"I definitely thought we were gonna win this game tonight," Lividini said. "But they got that first goal and we had to catch up, then they got a second goal and we had to catch up. We just weren't putting the ball over the line tonight. I liked what we were doing, our actual style, we were beating them on the field. We just weren't putting the ball in the back of the net."

Huron out-shot Milan 17-7 and controlled possession through most of the first half and large chunks of the second half, as well. Huron keeper Bradley Murphy and Stempien for Milan both played well in goal.

Huron moved to 5-3-5 overall.

"We don't like another tie, but it shows we can stay in games," Slane said. "I think we'll be fine going forward and we'll use this to our advantage."

The tie was a disappointment for Milan.

"It feels like a loss," Milan coach Victor Plase said. "Honestly, it was a very disappointing game given that we had the lead, blew the lead, and then got the lead back but couldn't contain. With less than 8 minutes left in the game, we lost the game."

David McChesney gave Milan a 1-0 lead exactly 7 minutes into the game on a pass from Carter Higgins.

Higgins scored to put the Big Reds back ahead midway through the second half with a nice goal after Wesley Murphy sent a long through ball over the Huron defense. Murphy came out of goal to play the ball, but Higgins got there first, made a move and chipped a slow rolling shot across the goal line.

Milan (10-1-2), which also defeated Grosse Ile earlier this season for the first time since 2014, broke into the state rankings this week. The Big Reds are ranked No. 13 in Division 3 − two spots ahead of Grosse Ile.

"We felt like we had the upper hand," Plase said. "We had moments where we had chances to put the ball away and we didn't. We were overcompensating for the mistakes we were making and took ourselves out of the game."

