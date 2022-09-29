Read full article on original website
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale Quarter tunes up for concert series
Music has returned to Scottsdale Quarter as the mixed-use complex will be a venue for live music again this fall. Concerts will be held every Saturday beneath the palm trees 5-7 p.m. with a lineup of artists ranging from rock cover bands to dance groups to country acts. “We were...
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
12news.com
Check out the immersive King Tut exhibit in Scottsdale
If you're looking for something to do in the Valley this weekend, the immersive King Tut exhibit is opening in Scottsdale. Here are more details on the installation.
Mesa youth sports complex one of the most visited venues in the US
Bell Bank Park, the mega complex for youth and amateur sports in southeast Mesa, is one of the most popular sports facilities in the country, according to Legacy Sports USA.
arcadianews.com
Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book
Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
Phoenix New Times
October Is Packed With Food and Drink Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix
Make sure you've got an open calendar this October, because metro Phoenix has a ton of food and drink activities lined up. Want to go to a festival? There are plenty. How about drinking your fill of wine, tequila, and beer? No problem. A whole month celebrating all things pasta? Yep, we have it.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: October 2022
3 S. Arizona Ave. The downtown Chandler Oktoberfest features drinks (German-style brews!) and grub (soft pretzels and brats!) from SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries. Guests will find Oktoberfest-themed games and contests, including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage eating contests, plus live music from Desert Polka party, Hit Rewind and The Dirt. Tickets are $20.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Back the Badge bull riding and benevolence
The Back the Badge annual fundraising event offers an evening of entertainment Saturday, Oct. 8, with bull riding, music and a live auction at the Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon while helping raise money to support Arizona first responders and their families at the same time. “It’s basically a full bull...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ
You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
phgmag.com
A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm
Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
NASDAQ
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over affordability, there are also plenty of high-end neighborhoods and communities that offer premium accommodations and local amenities. Retirement at Any...
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Scottsdale, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale. The Horizon High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on September 30, 2022, 18:55:00. The Saguaro High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on September 30, 2022, 18:55:00.
