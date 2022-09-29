Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bugs’ to boost solar energy storage underground in ‘soil batteries,’ new project claims
A new energy project in the U.K. has ambitious plans to create "soil batteries" to store solar power underground. The design, one of the dozens of ideas that recently received a significant funding boost from the U.K. government, leverages the Earth's teeming microbial life to transfer energy, according to a report published by Euronews on Friday.
