Stat Nerd Thursday: Cheat code QBs, D.J. Moore & Dolphins/Bengals preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for another riveting episode of Stat Nerd Thursday. In this episode, the guys discuss the Jets' passing game, the Ravens' backfield, D.J. Moore's lack of production and a whole lot more.

01:55 NEWS / Zach Wilson starting week 4 vs. PIT

06:05 NEWS / Jameis Winston & Chris Olave

08:10 NEWS / Praise for Ravens RB Justice Hill

10:55 NEWS / Keenan Allen expected back for week 4

14:00 Baker Mayfield & D.J. Moore

21:30 KC offense

26:00 Mobile QBs

28:55 Raiders & Jaguars

33:20 RBs with 80%+ of team snaps

40:10 Dameon Pierce

43:00 Worst pass defenses in the NFL

46:00 Jacoby Brissett & David Njoku

50:20 Worst rush defenses in the NFL

52:00 Top 10 targets per routes run

52:45 CeeDee Lamb

55:30 TNF Preview: Dolphins at Bengals

