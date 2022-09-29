Stat Nerd Thursday: Cheat code QBs, D.J. Moore & Dolphins/Bengals preview

FRISCO, Texas — For the better part of their interviews, which took place four days and 1,300 miles apart, each man was tempered. On Sunday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera adopted a broad lens through which to diagnose his 1-2 team's performance. The nine sacks allowed in a 24-8 loss to the Eagles resulted from "probably a combination" of factors, Rivera explained. Protection and coverage adjustments could help, as might a quicker ball release and separation-inducing routes. "There are 10 other guys on the field," Rivera reminded.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO