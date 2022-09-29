Read full article on original website
Related
'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head
The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
What happened to Anna Avalos on Chicago PD?
Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) was a crucial part of Chicago PD season 9. The character seemed like an untrustworthy source when she was first introduced, but it soon became clear that she and Voight (Jason Beghe) had a strong bond. The duo trusted each other, even if the people around...
Chicago Fire spoilers: Who attacked Severide and Kidd at the cabin?
The Chicago Fire season 11 premiere opened with the attack on Severide and Kidd while they were on their honeymoon. Who was behind the attack?. Severide and Kidd were supposed to be able to enjoy their honeymoon. However, the end of the Chicago Fire season 10 finale made it clear that there was a looming threat. A dark truck drove past the cabin they were staying in.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen
Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
‘Chicago P.D.’: Taylor Kinney Hopes To See Trudy Platt Break Severide ‘Like a Stick’
Although he sees a lot of action on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney revealed that he wants Amy Morton’s Chicago P.D. character Trudy Platt to get into it with his Severide and break him “like a stick.”. While reflecting on Severide’s most memorable interaction with the Chicago PD character,...
'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show
Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
Chicago Fire: Are Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo dating?
Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have had a difficult road to marriage on Chicago Fire. There were fights, Kidd’s departure, a potential split, and once they did tie the knot, they were nearly killed during their honeymoon. Through it all, Stellaride has proven to be one of the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Predictions: 3 Relationships Likely to End for Good
Several relationships might not last in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Here's who we think won't survive the season and have no chance of reconciliation.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen
Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.
Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Admits Halstead’s Exit Feels ‘Like A Death In The Family’
Chicago P.D. returns for season 10 on September 21 and significant changes are ahead. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, will be leaving the hit NBC series at some point in the upcoming tenth season. Jason Beghe explained how Halstead’s exit will impact all of Intelligence. “For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
‘Chicago Fire’ Reportedly Shuts Down Production After Shooting Occurs Near Set: Details
A close call. Filming on the set of Chicago Fire reportedly came to a sudden halt after a shooting occurred a few blocks away from the NBC series. According to CWB Chicago, the show was filming on Madison Street on Chicago’s West Side when a gunman fired several shots from a corner opposite the show’s […]
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?
Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
msn.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
‘Chicago Fire’: Taylor Kinney Was in the Chicago River in February For 1 Scene
'Chicago Fire' star Taylor Kinney is a daring actor willing to do his own stunts — including jumping into the icy cold Chicago River in February.
NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ cast members talk about turbulent new seasons
(NBC) — New seasons of NBC’s “Chicago” dramas launched last week with plenty of developments. The show’s cast members had a lot to say about the changes for their characters, in a look ahead to Wednesday’s episodes. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) escaped his apartment building fire in the “Chicago Med” premiere with his life, […]
Comments / 0