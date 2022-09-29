Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Inside UW-Madison’s innovative Discovery to Product service program
Have you ever had an innovative idea, but no idea how to get started? Then University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery to Product can connect you to the resources you need to bring your ideas to life. Discovery to Product (D2P) is a program that provides funding, mentorship and tools to...
nbc15.com
Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let students infected with lice return to class. That’s the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommended schools stop screening children for lice. “Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and...
Daily Cardinal
ASM proposes legislation to increase hourly student worker minimum wage to $15, joins statewide student governance organization
In a move that reflected growing momentum on campus, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student council introduced legislation Wednesday to increase the wages of all student worker positions to $15 an hour. The introduction of this legislation is in response to the Wisconsin Union and UW Housing & Dining increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour in late August.
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on TikTok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
captimes.com
Sennett staff say former principal gave school 'hope,' ask for return
Sennett Middle School staff members are asking Madison Metropolitan School District leadership to reinstate the principal who left the school less than a month into the school year. MMSD announced in an email to families Monday that Jeffrey Copeland, hired in late July to take over the position at the...
Daily Cardinal
Multiple off-campus Madison apartments announce price increases
With October around the corner, many University of Wisconsin-Madison students are evaluating whether to resign their leases, but with an added wrench thrown in — price increases. Several apartments told residents in recent weeks prices for the next leasing year will be higher, with inflation as a cause. The...
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Daily Cardinal
Gov. Evers supports school funding, abortion rights, legal marijuana in speech to UW-Madison students
Gov. Tony Evers met with University of Wisconsin-Madison College Democrats on Tuesday evening at Colectivo Coffee on State Street to talk about his policies and hopes for the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. During his visit, Evers delivered a short speech emphasizing the importance of voting and covering salient topics...
HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
nbc15.com
MFD: UW fraternity house fire linked to unattended fire pit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department determined that a fire at a University of Wisconsin-Madison fraternity house was started by an unattended fire pit. Fire crews responded to a fraternity house in the 10 block of Langdon St. Wednesday afternoon when they received reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.
spectrumnews1.com
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
Channel 3000
Madison cop-turned-lawyer-turned-author is back with his second thriller
Here are two stories about longtime Madison resident Nick Chiarkas, who spent 22 years as the director of the Wisconsin State Public Defender agency before deciding, in his 60s, to try to write novels. Earlier this year, Chiarkas was in a short line waiting to order at the Middleton Barriques....
middletontimes.com
Keeping Evan’s memory alive
Dean Montour and Middleton’s cross country program will host the inaugural ‘Evan Kratochwill Memorial Invitational’ at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains on Saturday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. Homecoming is a time for celebrating the past and present. It is supposed to be filled with many...
nbc15.com
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of enacting hate crimes at UW-Madison, students felt targeted based on language
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody on UW-Madison’s campus after allegedly making threatening statements in a residence hall. According to a release, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, UW-Madison Police Department (UWMPD) responded to Witte Hall for a report of someone who made threatening statements.
Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
