Politics

Xi Jinping Tells Japan PM He Attaches 'Great Importance' To Bilateral Ties Amid Rising Tension In Asia-Pacific

By Navdeep Yadav
 3 days ago
China reaffirms bilateral ties with Japan on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations amid rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region.

What Happened: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where both the leaders discussed building a strong relationship.

Xi told Kishida that he attaches "great importance" to the development of China-Japan relations, adding that he was willing to work with Japan to build the relationship, Reuters reported citing Chinese state-owned media.

Meanwhile, in a message read out at a reception in Tokyo to mark the 50-year milestone, Kishida said the bilateral relations were facing "many issues and challenges" now and that he hoped to pave the way for a "new future."

"Japan and China share a great responsibility to achieve peace and prosperity in the region and world," Kishida said.

"In view of the next 50 years ... I hope to work with you to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations" to reach that goal, he added.

David Walker
2d ago

The West better not count on Asian countries to take their side and abondone China. Japan, China, The Koreans, Malasya, vietnam,etc are all family countries. Just like the Europeans who have had their fights then eventually put their difference aside and got back together, the Asians will do the same. They all have an incentive to unify and that is to make Asia the most powerful place on earth.

