Predictions | Northwestern heads to Beaver Stadium to open Penn State football’s conference slate

Digital Collegian
Penn State football struggles with fumbles from running backs in rainy win over Northwestern
The past couple of games, Penn State has been able to lean on its run game, and the duo of freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have shown up. But against Northwestern, the duo of backs — plus Keyvone Lee — weren’t as stout as they have been.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Bad weather causes bad offense in Penn State football’s win over Northwestern
Sloppy weather causes sloppy play. That was evident in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern. Rain fell throughout the entirety of the contest, and boy, was its present felt. The Nittany Lions fumbled the football three times in the shutout win, two of which were given up by Nick Singleton, one by Keyvone Lee and another by Kaytron Allen.
Digital Collegian
Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0
Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Sean Clifford 'mentally tough' despite inconsistent outing against Northwestern
Through 11-win seasons, Outback Bowl losses and struggling performances like the one he had against Northwestern on Saturday, Sean Clifford doesn’t care what you think of him. “I get critics when we win. I can throw for 400 yards, and I’d still get critics, so it really doesn't matter,”...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Penn State did not perform the way it should have' during 17-7 win against Northwestern
The Nittany Lions remain undefeated with a 17-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. After Saturday’s rainy game in Beaver Stadium, Collegian football reporters Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss their opinions on offensive shortcomings and defensive strengths in Penn State’s Big Ten home opener.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball gets swept by No. 8 Wisconsin for 2nd straight loss
After last week's upset loss at Michigan, Penn State took the road Friday night in hopes of recovering its momentum and clinching its second Big Ten win, but that wasn't how the match unfolded. The blue and white struggled with both its offense and defense, losing its second match in...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin announces Penn State football fourth-year running back Devyn Ford is no longer with team
Following Penn State’s 17-7 win against Northwestern, James Franklin announced fourth-string running back Devyn Ford isn’t on the team anymore. Franklin cited Ford’s decision to leave the team was because he “wants to focus on academics.”. Ford had fallen in the depth chart thanks to the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey loses late in overtime in back-and-forth matchup with No. 2 Northwestern
Two of the country’s strongest squads clashed Friday evening in a battle for the top of the Big Ten standings, and the game didn’t disappoint. Northwestern came out victorious, snapping Penn State’s seven-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in overtime. Junior Sophia Gladieux opened the scoring...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football grabs preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 quarterback
Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback. Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on. The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer picks up 1st conference loss at hands of Michigan State
After outsourcing its opponents 7-0 last week, No. 6 Penn State looked to continue its meteoric rise against conference rival Michigan State. The Spartans marched into Happy Valley and claimed a physical 2-1 victory over the Nittany Lions. The first 45 minutes set the tone for the rest of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer fails to capitalize on scoring chances in 2-1 loss to Michigan State
As the weather turned cold, so did Penn State’s offensive attack. The Nittany Lions came into their Thursday night contest against Michigan State on fire, finding the back of the net seven times in their last two games. However, the blue and white couldn't repeat that same offensive success losing 2-1.
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5
Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s hockey as deep as ever at defensive end
After a below .500 season a year ago, Penn State made several key offseason additions that may drastically help improve the team. While the forward position has seemingly been solidified, the defenseman depth still has a few question marks coming into this season. While several key veterans are set to...
Digital Collegian
State College to host IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon in summer 2023
The IRONMAN Group will host the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon in State College in the summer of 2023. The triathlon is scheduled to begin July 2, 2023. Registration for the event will open Oct. 5 online, according to a press release. Participants are expected to endure a...
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department responds to alleged stabbing
On Friday, the State College Police Department responded to a stabbing on the 1200 block of South Atherton Street, according to a press release. State College police responded to the scene at 11:10 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with "multiple stab wounds," the release said. SCPD said the...
