State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0

Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Game Grades | Bad weather causes bad offense in Penn State football’s win over Northwestern

Sloppy weather causes sloppy play. That was evident in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern. Rain fell throughout the entirety of the contest, and boy, was its present felt. The Nittany Lions fumbled the football three times in the shutout win, two of which were given up by Nick Singleton, one by Keyvone Lee and another by Kaytron Allen.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5

Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Police Department responds to alleged stabbing

On Friday, the State College Police Department responded to a stabbing on the 1200 block of South Atherton Street, according to a press release. State College police responded to the scene at 11:10 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with "multiple stab wounds," the release said. SCPD said the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

