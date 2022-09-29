Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Millikan Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan...
VIDEO: LBCC vs. Golden West, Football
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
JUCO Football: LBCC Falls Flat Against Golden West
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Long Beach City College (3-2) had plenty to play for on Saturday night as they hosted Golden West (4-1) for their Homecoming Game. Unfortunately for the Vikings faithful in attendance, the home team got off to a rocky start and never found its footing in a disappointing 41-17 loss at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Jordan, Football
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. It’s going to be a battle of offenses Friday night at 7 p.m. as Lakewood hosts Jordan in a Moore League showdown.
Long Beach State Dedicates Locker Room to Brian Gimmillaro, Falls to Hawaii
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team dedicated its locker room to perhaps the university’s all-time greatest coach during a private ceremony Saturday morning in the Walter Pyramid. The women’s volleyball locker room will now be known as the Brian Gimmillaro Locker Room. The team also honored Gimmillaro with a ceremony during Saturday evening’s Long Beach State and Hawaii match in the Pyramid.
Football: Lakewood Beats Jordan In Key Playoff Matchup
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Heading into Friday’s night showdown between Lakewood and Jordan, the talk was about how prolific the offenses had been a week prior.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football at Millikan, Jordan vs Lakewood, Cabrillo vs Wilson
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Millikan, Jordan and Lakewood, and Cabrillo and Wilson. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY + VIDEO: Long Beach Poly shuts out Millikan in 42-0...
VIDEO: Wilson vs Cabrillo Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Ivan Abril is an upcoming videographer and photographer who has shot a variety of sports and currently shoots for Long Beach State Athletics. He plans to take his career as far as possible and is glad to be doing what he loves.
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs Hawaii NCAA Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more.
PREVIEW: St. Anthony vs. Campbell Hall, Football
The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored in part by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. St. Anthony concludes its non-league schedule on Friday night at 7 p.m. with a home game against Campbell Hall, hosted at St. Pius X-St. Matthias HS in Downey. The Saints...
Long Beach Poly Prepares For Girls’ Flag Football Season, CIF-SS Adds Sport For 2023-24
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The storied Long Beach...
Football: Bond, Chapman lead Wilson Past Cabrillo
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson Bruins outperformed the Cabrillo Jaguars in all facets of the game, dominating 57-7 for their first Moore League win on the field.
VIDEO: Long Beach State vs Fullerton NCAA Soccer
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has...
Lakewood Alum Brendon Davis Gets MLB Call-Up With Tigers
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This week Lakewood High alum Brendon Davis got the phone call he’s been waiting for since he was drafted seven years ago. Davis, who played seven seasons and 747 games in the minor leagues making more than 3,000 plate appearances, was called up with the Detroit Tigers and made his MLB debut on October 1.
