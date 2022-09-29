Sloppy weather causes sloppy play. That was evident in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern. Rain fell throughout the entirety of the contest, and boy, was its present felt. The Nittany Lions fumbled the football three times in the shutout win, two of which were given up by Nick Singleton, one by Keyvone Lee and another by Kaytron Allen.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO