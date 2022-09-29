Fort Bragg City Council Candidate Threatens to Use Political Influence to Get Cop Fired Then Urinates in Public

This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.

UKIAH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO