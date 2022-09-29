Guests at OdySea Aquarium who have been waiting to have an encounter with penguins or a sloth, feed stingrays or take a behind-the-scenes tour can finally rejoice. OdySea Aquarium re-launched these programs, though the tours and encounters will only be available on weekends and select weekdays for the time being to allow the animals to re-acclimate to human interactions after not having any for over two years.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO