ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scottsdale.org

Small survey shows some people not happy living here

Women, people of color and young adults aren’t as happy living in Scottsdale as other demographics because they feel a lower sense of community, see fewer opportunities to participate in community matters, and experience less openness and acceptance of diverse backgrounds. That was the message Kacey Short, a Harvard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

City Council may adopt new rental curbs

Short-term rentals will soon be required to register with the city to stay in business in Scottsdale. Armed with a recently enacted state law, City Council is set to vote on an ordinance on Oct. 25 that would go into effect Christmas Eve requiring the name, address, phone number and email address for the owner or owner’s agent, the rental’s rental address and proof of compliance with transaction privilege tax license requirements.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale city manager retiring next month – kind of

Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson is stepping down next month, but he’s not going anywhere just yet. Thompson is retiring from his position on Oct. 10 but will begin a one-year stint as interim city manager. “I have my own personal reasons for this request, much of it dictated...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

OdySea Aquarium re-launches animal encounters

Guests at OdySea Aquarium who have been waiting to have an encounter with penguins or a sloth, feed stingrays or take a behind-the-scenes tour can finally rejoice. OdySea Aquarium re-launched these programs, though the tours and encounters will only be available on weekends and select weekdays for the time being to allow the animals to re-acclimate to human interactions after not having any for over two years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale Quarter tunes up for concert series

Music has returned to Scottsdale Quarter as the mixed-use complex will be a venue for live music again this fall. Concerts will be held every Saturday beneath the palm trees 5-7 p.m. with a lineup of artists ranging from rock cover bands to dance groups to country acts. “We were...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

ariZoni awards returning with gusto to arts center

The ariZoni awards are set to return to the Center for the Performing Arts and that’s good news for the 35 community theaters that will be represented at the awards ceremony. The 32nd annual awards are set to occur on Oct. 3 and as good as that news is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy