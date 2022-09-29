Read full article on original website
‘You find common ground you never expected to have’ | Penn State RAs describe ‘rewarding’ experience of connecting with students
Perceptions of resident assistants may be varied for Penn State students. For some, their freshman year RA was the one who busted them for alcohol; for others, an RA is the first trusted mentor they encounter while away from home. Some Penn State RAs said they’re aware of the responsibility...
Astro Grads United: a Safe Space for Students to Share & Strategize
Note: the author of this article is not a member of Astro Grads United. Over the past few years, graduate students in Astronomy across the US have been discussing the struggles of being a graduate student. One graduate student in particular noticed recurring themes in these conversations. For instance, many graduate students felt their salaries were not reflective of the cost of living, and their universities were not responsive when they requested a raise. For others, housing was a constant source of stress when universities failed to offer guaranteed housing for grad students. Others also worried about toxic advisors. As a result of these conversations, Astro Grads United was formed, which one member describes as “a space for grad students to move through and vent/share/co-strategize.”
Shrinking college enrollment a concern shared across the state, nation
In his first State of the University address in 2018 after becoming president of Bowling Green State University, Rodney Rogers warned that higher education leaders needed to prepare for a predicted nationwide enrollment decline. Roughly four years and one pandemic later, he would be proven right. National enrollment data shows there are now 2 million fewer students in higher education compared to when Mr. Rogers issued his warning, with many seeing year-over-year drops in headcounts. And Ohio was not immune. From Cleveland and Kent State to Ohio University and the University of Akron, fall enrollment for those schools has dropped as much as 27 percent in five years, with an average loss of more than 4,000 students during that time.
Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching
Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
