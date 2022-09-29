Read full article on original website
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Digital Collegian
State College to host IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon in summer 2023
The IRONMAN Group will host the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon in State College in the summer of 2023. The triathlon is scheduled to begin July 2, 2023. Registration for the event will open Oct. 5 online, according to a press release. Participants are expected to endure a...
State College
Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State's Program
Coach James Franklin said the running back has left the team.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Penn State did not perform the way it should have' during 17-7 win against Northwestern
The Nittany Lions remain undefeated with a 17-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. After Saturday’s rainy game in Beaver Stadium, Collegian football reporters Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss their opinions on offensive shortcomings and defensive strengths in Penn State’s Big Ten home opener.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football grabs preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 quarterback
Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback. Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on. The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball gets swept by No. 8 Wisconsin for 2nd straight loss
After last week's upset loss at Michigan, Penn State took the road Friday night in hopes of recovering its momentum and clinching its second Big Ten win, but that wasn't how the match unfolded. The blue and white struggled with both its offense and defense, losing its second match in...
nittanysportsnow.com
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Altoona, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
Digital Collegian
Why the Penn State v. Northwestern matchup is a crucial tune-up game for the Nittany Lions | 1-0 Podcast
In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph cover everything Penn State football heading into Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Engle and Ralph give an overview of Northwestern’s season thus far and how they expects the Wildcats to perform against Penn State’s defense.
Centre County’s free COVID testing site relocates, focuses on those who interact with schools
It’s set to remain in State College through the end of July 2023.
foreveraltoona.com
Our 3rd “Donut Be a Bully” CLASSROOM Winner!
Our 3rd “Donut Be A Bully” visit to Williamsburg Elementary in Altoona! The classroom of Mrs. Jody Kensinger!. I visited these terrific 2nd Graders along with Principal Jennifer Metzler, who joined the class for the visit!. Thank You to: Dunkin’ Donuts:
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer picks up 1st conference loss at hands of Michigan State
After outsourcing its opponents 7-0 last week, No. 6 Penn State looked to continue its meteoric rise against conference rival Michigan State. The Spartans marched into Happy Valley and claimed a physical 2-1 victory over the Nittany Lions. The first 45 minutes set the tone for the rest of the...
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
State College
Patton Township Considers Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment
The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that “the plan...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey loses late in overtime in back-and-forth matchup with No. 2 Northwestern
Two of the country’s strongest squads clashed Friday evening in a battle for the top of the Big Ten standings, and the game didn’t disappoint. Northwestern came out victorious, snapping Penn State’s seven-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in overtime. Junior Sophia Gladieux opened the scoring...
