State College, PA

State College

Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis

When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style

James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with Altoona Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
ALTOONA, PA
foreveraltoona.com

Our 3rd “Donut Be a Bully” CLASSROOM Winner!

Our 3rd “Donut Be A Bully” visit to Williamsburg Elementary in Altoona! The classroom of Mrs. Jody Kensinger!. I visited these terrific 2nd Graders along with Principal Jennifer Metzler, who joined the class for the visit!. Thank You to: Dunkin’ Donuts:
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College

A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season

College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
State College

Patton Township Considers Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment

The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that “the plan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

