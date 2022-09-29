Read full article on original website
At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast; reaches Category 4 strength
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene grew to Category 4 strength on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico’s northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, and its maximum sustained winds were up to 130 mph (215 kph) by early Sunday, […]
Pakistan v England: seventh men’s T20 and series decider — live
Over-by-over report: Join Taha Hashim for all the action from the series decider
Major Football Stadium Tragedies
The stampede at a domestic football match in eastern Indonesia that led to at least 174 deaths late on Saturday is the latest in a long line of football stadium tragedies. - 320 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured during a stampede at a Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifier at Lima's National Stadium. Fans could not escape the crush and were trampled or asphyxiated.
Chaos Before Stampede Delivered Disaster To Indonesia Football Fans
Sam Gilang rushed to the exit of the Indonesian football stadium with thousands of other terrified spectators as police fired tear gas and hit fans with batons, creating a stampede that claimed at least 174 lives. "People were pushing each other and... many were trampled on their way to the...
Top US Ski Mountaineer Gets Buddhist Cremation In Nepal
The body of renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, who died on Nepal's Manaslu peak, was cremated close to a Buddhist stupa in Kathmandu on Sunday. Nelson's body was found on the slopes of the world's eighth highest mountain on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared as she was skiing down from its summit.
Unrest Simmers In Burkina Faso After Reported Coup
Security forces fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Sunday, as unrest simmered in the impoverished West African nation following a reported second coup this year. The latest unrest began on Friday, when junior military officers announced they had toppled the...
