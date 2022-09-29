The stampede at a domestic football match in eastern Indonesia that led to at least 174 deaths late on Saturday is the latest in a long line of football stadium tragedies. - 320 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured during a stampede at a Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifier at Lima's National Stadium. Fans could not escape the crush and were trampled or asphyxiated.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO