ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: AC Milan Offer Manchester City Target Rafael Leao New Contract

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kK5Zp_0iEk46cb00

Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly offered Manchester City target Rafael Leao a new contract.

View the original article to see embedded media.

AC Milan are understandably desperate to keep hold of Portuguese winger Rafael Leao .

Signed from Ligue one club Lille in 2019, the 23-year-old has gone on to become one of the most important players at the club and was a key figure in the Milan side that won the Scudetto last season.

In 34 league games last season, Leao scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists- representing an outstanding return for such a young player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34x0YQ_0iEk46cb00

IMAGO / Sportimage

And the Portugal international has shown so signs of slowing down this season, having already scored three goals and provided a further three assists in just six games this campaign.

Given Leao's fine form over the last 12 months and the fact that he now has less than two years left on his current contract, it is of little surprise that there are several clubs believed to be interested in signing the Serie A title winner.

Among those clubs are Manchester City and Chelsea, who have been persistently rumoured to hold an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, it appears that his current employers have made a new attempt to try and keep one of their star men at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFzFT_0iEk46cb00

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Per Tuttomercatoweb ( as relayed and translated by Football Italia ), the Rossoneri have offered Leao a contract worth €6million per season plus bonuses, in an attempt to 'stave off' both City and Chelsea.

It is believed that Leao wants a contract worth €7million, however, Milan's new offer is believed to reach that figure with the bonuses and add-ons included in the deal.

Whether the player deems this an acceptable offer or not remains to be seen, as there is no mention of how likely he is to accept the new offer.

However, if he does sign a new contract it would seem almost impossible that the Portugal international would move next summer as this would allow Milan to massively inflate their asking price for the winger.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Xavi backs Barcelona to overcome injuries during busy run of fixtures

Barcelona, Sept 30, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez backed his squad to show its quality in the weeks to come despite being hit by several injuries during the international break. Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, and Frenkie de Jong sustained injuries with their national teams over the...
UEFA
NBC Sports

Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more

Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The EPL is back in business this weekend after sitting out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
ESPN

Musiala sparkles as Bayern crush Leverkusen 4-0 to snap winless run

Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Friday to snap a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga. The Germany international delivered a superb performance for a confidence-boosting win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game against Viktoria Plzen and the big Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund next weekend.
MLS
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Manchester City#Serie A#Portuguese#Imago Sportimage
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿ Nunez hot streak may be on the way

H﻿e may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. A﻿s the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Bayern routs Leverkusen 4-0 to end crisis, Musiala stars

BERLIN (AP) — Crisis? What crisis?. Jamal Musiala starred and Bayern Munich ended its four-game winless run by beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 as the Bundesliga returned from the international break on Friday. The 19-year-old Musiala was involved in all three of the first-half goals. And this time – in...
UEFA
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy