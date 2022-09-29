Report: Real Madrid To Make A Move For Joao Cancelo Next Summer

The Champions of Europe Real Madrid have identified Joao Cancelo as a target after this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City in the summer lost one of their left-backs in Oleksandr Zinchenko selling the Ukrainian international to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Zinchenko was never going to displace Joao Cancelo who after taking a season to settle in has made the left-back spot his own even though he initially came in as a right-back.

Since joining the club from Juventus in 2019 the Portuguese international has played 138 games for Manchester City scoring eight goals and getting 20 assists in that time.

Over the past couple of season, he has been key for Pep Guardiola and a big reason as to why City have gone onto win back-to-back Premier League titles and his good form is now attracting interest.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Real Madrid to make a move for Joao Cancelo next summer

According to Diario AS the European Champions are looking at attempting to sign Cancelo next year to reinforce their backline.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost the experienced Marcelo in the summer due to his contract not being extended and have Ferland Mendy as their only recognised left-back.

New summer signing Antonio Rudiger has been deployed there by Ancelotti whilst David Alaba can also play there hence why they were content with their options this summer.

Manchester City will not want to lose another full-back and especially one of the key members of their squad so there will certainly be a high fee put on Cancelo but if one side can afford that it is Real Madrid.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: