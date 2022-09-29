ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Real Madrid To Make A Move For Joao Cancelo Next Summer

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6DHU_0iEk45js00

The Champions of Europe Real Madrid have identified Joao Cancelo as a target after this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City in the summer lost one of their left-backs in Oleksandr Zinchenko selling the Ukrainian international to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Zinchenko was never going to displace Joao Cancelo who after taking a season to settle in has made the left-back spot his own even though he initially came in as a right-back.

Since joining the club from Juventus in 2019 the Portuguese international has played 138 games for Manchester City scoring eight goals and getting 20 assists in that time.

Over the past couple of season, he has been key for Pep Guardiola and a big reason as to why City have gone onto win back-to-back Premier League titles and his good form is now attracting interest.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Real Madrid to make a move for Joao Cancelo next summer

According to Diario AS the European Champions are looking at attempting to sign Cancelo next year to reinforce their backline.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost the experienced Marcelo in the summer due to his contract not being extended and have Ferland Mendy as their only recognised left-back.

New summer signing Antonio Rudiger has been deployed there by Ancelotti whilst David Alaba can also play there hence why they were content with their options this summer.

Manchester City will not want to lose another full-back and especially one of the key members of their squad so there will certainly be a high fee put on Cancelo but if one side can afford that it is Real Madrid.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Tottenham's Antonio Conte hits out at Juventus links: 'Disrespectful' to both clubs

Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham. Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.
MLS
ESPN

Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more

Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The EPL is back in business this weekend after sitting out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
Person
David Alaba
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Mikel Arteta
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Ukrainian#Juventus#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy