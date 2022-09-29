ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'An Amazing Player' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06g7Q2_0iEk425h00

Liverpool's skipper has high praise for Borussia Dortmund midfielder after England draw with Germany.

After England's 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday in the UEFA Nations League, Jude Bellingham has received widespread praise for his performance.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 19-year-old who has been continually linked with Liverpool over recent months was fantastic as he drove England forward after they fell two goals behind.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson replaced the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the dying minutes of the match and had plenty of positive things to say about him when speaking at a McDonald's Fun Football event in Liverpool (via The Mirror ).

"I like Jude, I think he's an amazing player. He's a fantastic professional and his mentality is really key for his development. I almost don't want to big him up too much because he's still a young lad!

"There will be a lot of pressure on him at a young age, but of course he's a top, top player, and I'm sure he'll have a big part to play in Qatar."

LFCTR Verdict

Henderson clearly shares the view of many Liverpool fans who are desperate to see Bellingham at Anfield next season.

There is likely to be intense competition for his signature next summer however assuming he decides to leave Dortmund.

One thing that is certain is that this is a story that will dominate the headlines over the coming weeks and months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Jordan Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#Borussia Dortmund#Imago Pa Images#Mcdonald
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton and Hove Albion begin their newest era on Saturday as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool, with Roberto De Zerbi in the dugout for the first time since replacing Graham Potter.The Seagulls will be hoping he can keep the early season momentum going that the team managed to achieve with the now-Chelsea boss, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table - four places and four points ahead of their weekend opponents.LIVE! Follow action from Liverpool vs BrightonJurgen Klopp’s side have only played once since their dreadful defeat to Napoli on 7 September, while Brighton haven’t featured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy