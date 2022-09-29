Read full article on original website
Man beats 'friend' with pipe under Nashville pedestrian bridge
Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly beat a man multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.
3 teens arrested in connection with multiple shootings; 7 guns seized
Three teens were arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple shootings throughout Nashville, according to Metro police.
WSMV
Police investigate alleged suspicous white van
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating “possible” suspicious activity involving suspects allegedly offering children money in a white van. CPD first received reports of the incident on Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. from a woman who said that her seven-year-old child was offered money...
WSMV
Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
fox17.com
Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
Nolensville LPR camera leads to arrest of alleged Murfreesboro assault suspect
According to officials, Kevin Collins is the suspect in Rutherford County thefts where a person allegedly pulled a box cutter and a knife on loss prevention personnel at two stores in Murfreesboro.
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
fox17.com
Nashville man charged for vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man was charged on a grand jury indictment Tuesday for vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash on July 14. Metro Police said fatal crash investigators charged 49-year-old Kevin Messer of Nashville for the July crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail that killed pedestrian, 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter of Memphis.
WSMV
‘Too bad he isn’t dead’: Man charged after metal pipe attack in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Nashville Monday night after police say he beat another man with a metal pipe. Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is charged with attempted criminal homicide. Metro Police responded to 150 Second Ave South after a witness called saying there was a fight underneath...
fox17.com
Suspects hospitalized after shootout with employees at Nashville car lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people accused of trying to steal a vehicle from a used car lot in Nashville have been hospitalized after a shootout with employees. Metro Police say the gunfire erupted at a lot on Nolensville Pike early Monday. Investigators say three suspects were attempted to steal a Dodge Charger when an altercation with employees ensued, resulting in gunfire.
fox17.com
Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
2 accused vehicle thieves injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
Officials closed a portion of Nolensville Pike in South Nashville after two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
fox17.com
Nashville serial offender deemed incompetent racks up nearly 200 arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Harrell, a serial offender here in Nashville, has been arrested nearly 200 times since 2018. These crimes range from burglary to theft and criminal trespassing. Racking up 98 arrests in 2019 alone, with his latest arrest just a few days ago—where Harrell is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end restaurant downtown.
Nashville family renews push for information on missing grandmother
On the six-year anniversary of her disappearance, the family of a missing Nashville grandmother is calling for people to come forward with information on the case.
WSMV
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
WSMV
Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
fox17.com
Metro officer suffers head injury while arresting intoxicated man armed with box cutter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was hospitalized Saturday after he attempted to bring a man into custody following a fight. MNPD says officers were called to a fight on 3rd Avenue South and Symphony Place on Saturday afternoon. That's where they learned 24-year-old Ancelmo Garcia Vasquez had cut a man with a box cutter and also attacked him with a large metal water bottle.
fox17.com
Sheriff's office: Body found in burning car in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in Middle Tennessee early Monday morning, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Authorities tell FOX 17 News a resident living across the lake at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp observed what appeared to be a car on fire around 6:15 a.m., then immediately called 911.
fox17.com
Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
