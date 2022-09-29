ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Police investigate alleged suspicous white van

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating “possible” suspicious activity involving suspects allegedly offering children money in a white van. CPD first received reports of the incident on Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. from a woman who said that her seven-year-old child was offered money...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man charged for vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man was charged on a grand jury indictment Tuesday for vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash on July 14. Metro Police said fatal crash investigators charged 49-year-old Kevin Messer of Nashville for the July crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail that killed pedestrian, 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter of Memphis.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspects hospitalized after shootout with employees at Nashville car lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people accused of trying to steal a vehicle from a used car lot in Nashville have been hospitalized after a shootout with employees. Metro Police say the gunfire erupted at a lot on Nolensville Pike early Monday. Investigators say three suspects were attempted to steal a Dodge Charger when an altercation with employees ensued, resulting in gunfire.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville serial offender deemed incompetent racks up nearly 200 arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Harrell, a serial offender here in Nashville, has been arrested nearly 200 times since 2018. These crimes range from burglary to theft and criminal trespassing. Racking up 98 arrests in 2019 alone, with his latest arrest just a few days ago—where Harrell is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end restaurant downtown.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
COLUMBIA, TN
fox17.com

Metro officer suffers head injury while arresting intoxicated man armed with box cutter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was hospitalized Saturday after he attempted to bring a man into custody following a fight. MNPD says officers were called to a fight on 3rd Avenue South and Symphony Place on Saturday afternoon. That's where they learned 24-year-old Ancelmo Garcia Vasquez had cut a man with a box cutter and also attacked him with a large metal water bottle.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Sheriff's office: Body found in burning car in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in Middle Tennessee early Monday morning, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Authorities tell FOX 17 News a resident living across the lake at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp observed what appeared to be a car on fire around 6:15 a.m., then immediately called 911.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
NASHVILLE, TN

