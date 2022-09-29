Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns get run over by Atlanta ground game: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-2) lost to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) primarily because they couldn’t stop Atlanta’s ground game. Despite their leading rusher, Corderrelle Patterson, sitting out most of the second half Atlanta had 202 yards rushing to Cleveland’s 177 yards. It didn’t help...
Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem designated for return to practice
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially cleared cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem on Wednesday, opening the 21-day practice window for them to return to the active roster. “Particularly for week one, it’s (to) get them back into the flow of playing football,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I think...
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Without Myles Garrett due to his car accident, the Browns had trouble containing the Falcons’ offense during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 55 snaps, cornerback Denzel Ward led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 86.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Zac Taylor on Bengals injury updates, stopping the Ravens’ offense: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have perhaps their most important game of the season upcoming on Sunday in Baltimore as they’ll look to get above .500 for the first time this season. At his Wednesday press conference, coach Zac Taylor talked about a wide range of topics, from...
Jacoby Brissett discusses Amari Cooper, QB sneaks: Transcript
BEREA, Ohio - Jacoby Brissett answered questions from reporters on Wednesday prior to the team’s practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Bills
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on concussions: 'I've been hit and forgot the rest of the game'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow acknowledged that there's an "inherent risk and danger" with playing in the NFL.
Joe Burrow describes having ‘fuzzy recollection’ after games; is sure he’s had concussions
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow reached out to Tua Tagovailoa earlier this week as the Dolphins quarterback recovers from the concussion he suffered last week in a loss to the Bengals. While Burrow has never been knocked during a game like Tagovailoa was, he told reporters on Wednesday that...
Previewing Browns vs. Chargers with Tim Bielik, Jeff Lloyd on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com breaks down the...
Browns get Myles Garrett back on the practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
Joe Burrow on the Ravens secondary, his respect for Lamar Jackson : Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to reporters on Wednesday to preview the game on Sunday night against Baltimore. The Bengals swept the Ravens last year with Burrow putting up gaudy numbers in both games. Burrow set a new franchise single-game passing record in the 41-21 last December with 525 passing yards.
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
When will the Browns unleash Cade York? Guardians vs. Rays preview; Jose Ramirez’s Hall prospects: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we preview the Guardians’ playoff series vs. the Rays, as well as discuss the Browns’ struggles in Atlanta, and whether they will unleash kicker Cade York going forward.
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Baker Mayfield worse with Panthers than with Browns, Super Bowl champ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield may not care about fans booing him. But it doesn’t mean he’s not catching heat for his rough start with the Carolina Panthers. Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mayfield was the talk of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. The question was whether or not he’s gotten worse as a quarterback after leaving the Cleveland Browns.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is nice, but it’s not the MLB record: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much as Yankees fans would like to believe, Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in Texas last night is not the major league record, nor should it be recognized as such. Arguments about baseball’s steroid era can certainly take the shine off Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001, but they can’t erase them from the record books.
