Cincinnati, OH

Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers' starting QB vs. Bills

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
When will the Browns unleash Cade York? Guardians vs. Rays preview; Jose Ramirez's Hall prospects: Terry's Talkin' (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we preview the Guardians’ playoff series vs. the Rays, as well as discuss the Browns’ struggles in Atlanta, and whether they will unleash kicker Cade York going forward.
Baker Mayfield worse with Panthers than with Browns, Super Bowl champ says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield may not care about fans booing him. But it doesn’t mean he’s not catching heat for his rough start with the Carolina Panthers. Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mayfield was the talk of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. The question was whether or not he’s gotten worse as a quarterback after leaving the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

