ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

Reports: Auburn QB T.J. Finley out for LSU game

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iV2Kf_0iEk29CM00
Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley is expected to miss the Tigers' home game on Saturday against LSU due to a shoulder injury, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The junior also was sidelined last week as Auburn edged Missouri 17-14 in overtime.

Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder, according to AL.com.

Robby Ashford replaced Finley in the second half on Sept. 17 as the Tigers fell 41-12 to then-No. 22 Penn State. Finley, a transfer from LSU in his second season at Auburn, started the first three games of the 2022 season, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 431 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions.

In the victory over Missouri, Ashford was 12 of 18 for 127 yards while also producing 46 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Finley was active and in uniform for the Missouri game but didn't see action.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said before practice on Wednesday regarding Finley, "He was out there with those guys yesterday. We'll see how he goes today and what he looks like."

Auburn's depth at quarterback took another hit last week when Zach Calzada, a Texas A&M transfer, decided to have season-ending shoulder surgery, according to AL.com.

On Saturday, Auburn (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) will attempt to beat LSU (3-1, 1-0) for the third year in a row. That would be Auburn's longest winning streak in the series since taking four in a row from 1989-94.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Fan favorite donut stand returns to fair for 73rd year

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- For 73 years, Fara Lee Baidinger has been selling donuts at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. "People come to the fair, and they tell us, 'we wanna get our donuts before we head out,' and that’s what it’s all about," Baidinger said. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Auburn, IN
College Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Indiana Sports
Auburn, IN
Sports
Auburn, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Auburn, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
WANE-TV

3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Fort Wayne police sought help to find 13-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday night was seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy. Zaveion Fletcher was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Kekionga Middle School in the 2800 block of Engle Road. He was wearing a white shirt, light colored blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Auburn Qb#Tigers#Ac#Al Com#Texas A M
WANE-TV

Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills and resulting in stolen debit cards. In this scam, police say a suspect approaches the victim in a store and drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them to see the victim’s pin number as the victim enters it at a self-check-out.
ELKHART, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy