Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1
CHICAGO -- - Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's 14th homer - a two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) - was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO -- - Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward...
Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win
CHICAGO -- - Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1 over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He...
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
CHICAGO -- - Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers...
Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs
LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop a five-game slide with a win against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has a 36-44 record at home and a 72-86 record overall. The Cubs have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox
LINE: Padres -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox. San Diego has an 86-71 record overall and a 41-35 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs
LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 71-86 overall and 35-44 in home games. The Cubs are 39-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run. Cincinnati has...
Fire hold on to stun FC Cincinnati, 3-2
Jhon Duran scored twice to take his team-leading total to eight goals and the visiting Chicago Fire put FC Cincinnati's playoff plans on hold with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night. Brian Gutierrez also scored and added two assists for Chicago (10-15-8, 38 points), which is already eliminated from postseason...
Chicago Bears sign kicker Michael Badgley with Cairo Santos questionable
NEW YORK -- Bears kicker Cairo Santos did not travel with the team on Saturday and is listed as questionable for Chicago's Week 4 matchup at the New York Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of personal reasons. The Bears worked out three kickers on Friday and signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad on Saturday. Badgley was then elevated to the active roster along with running back Darrynton Evans.
