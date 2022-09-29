ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1

CHICAGO -- - Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's 14th homer - a two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) - was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO -- - Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win

CHICAGO -- - Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1 over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0

CHICAGO -- - Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ABC7 Chicago

Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop a five-game slide with a win against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has a 36-44 record at home and a 72-86 record overall. The Cubs have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

LINE: Padres -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox. San Diego has an 86-71 record overall and a 41-35 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 71-86 overall and 35-44 in home games. The Cubs are 39-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run. Cincinnati has...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Fire hold on to stun FC Cincinnati, 3-2

Jhon Duran scored twice to take his team-leading total to eight goals and the visiting Chicago Fire put FC Cincinnati's playoff plans on hold with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night. Brian Gutierrez also scored and added two assists for Chicago (10-15-8, 38 points), which is already eliminated from postseason...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Damon Jones
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Esteban Quiroz
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Alec Bohm
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Bears sign kicker Michael Badgley with Cairo Santos questionable

NEW YORK -- Bears kicker Cairo Santos did not travel with the team on Saturday and is listed as questionable for Chicago's Week 4 matchup at the New York Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of personal reasons. The Bears worked out three kickers on Friday and signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad on Saturday. Badgley was then elevated to the active roster along with running back Darrynton Evans.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy