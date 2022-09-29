CHICAGO -- - Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's 14th homer - a two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) - was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO